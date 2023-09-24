- Worldcoin price currently trades at $1.57 after reaching a local top of $1.72.
- Investors can expect WLD to pull back to $1.33 before triggering its next bullish leg.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on the September 18 swing low at $1.23.
Worldcoin (WLD) price has paused its uptrend as it currently trades at $1.57. This move comes after the altcoin rallied a whopping 77% in just three days, between September 13 and 16. As WLD hovers aimlessly, investors need to be patient to catch the next volatile move.
Worldcoin price needs to collect liquidity
Worldcoin price created two lower highs on September 16 and 23, which marked the pause of its uptrend. As WLD trades around $1.57, investors can expect a small pullback to the downside, where sidelined buyers enter the market, and existing buyers add more to their stack.
The bullish breaker line at $1.33 is where interested investors can enter long positions. A bounce here should send Worldcoin price to tag the $1.60 hurdle. Beyond this level, bulls can expect a retest of the $0.96 to $2.53 range’s midpoint at $1.74. Supporting this bullish move is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), both of which show a steady rise in bullish momentum.
In total, this move would constitute a 30% gain for Worldcoin price.
WLD/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Worldcoin price fails to hold above the September 18 swing low at $1.23, it would signal weakness. A decisive daily candlestick close below this level would denote a market structure break. In such a case, WLD could revisit the range low at $0.96.
