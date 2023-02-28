With investor confidence at an all-time high, only time will tell if TMSN presale will outperform AVAX and XRP

Share:

Who would have thought, at the end of 2022, that investor confidence would return to the cryptocurrency market again so quickly? Or at all? But, here we are, in the first quarter of 2023, and the party is back on with a bang. The market is reacting accordingly, and there are a slew of new and interesting products being launched now or in the near future. One of these is TMS Network (TMSN) which could easily outshine favourites such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP).

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) has scored a major coup by teaming up with Loco, a leading e-sports and live streaming platform from India. According to a press release from Avalanche (AVAX), Loco has raised over $40 million in a Series A round of funding, said to be the largest in southeast Asian gaming history. As well as Avalanche (AVAX), Loco has also formed partnerships with Activision Blizzard, PUBG and Riot Games. Avalanche (AVAX) will be responsible for building a suite of Web 3.0 products for Loco.

Loco will use an Avalanche (AVAX) subnet to customize the blockchain properties for its applications and thereby create a user base for its millions of subscribers. The Avalanche (AVAX) price has risen by a healthy margin on the back of this major development.

Ripple (XRP)

Faced with a hostile regulatory environment and legal investigations in the USA, Ripple (XRP) has gone abroad in search of greener pastures. For Ripple (XRP) those pastures are located in the Middle East where crypto is treated less cynically and is seen as a promising innovation.

This last week, Ripple (XRP) seems to have entered into a new partnership with Joyalukkas Exchange, based in Dubai, following a meeting between the managing director of Joyalukkas and the Ripple (XRP) team. Ripple (XRP) has yet to announce this formally but it is believed that Ripple (XRP)’s technology will be used for cross-border payment. Ripple (XRP) is definitely causing ripples in the market.

TMS Network (TMS)

The promise of TMS Network (TMSN) is to sweep away the inferior and replace it with something better. TMS Network (TMSN) is a trading platform with a difference because TMS Network (TMSN) puts traders first. First of all, with TMS Network (TMSN) traders can trade in CFDs, equities and fiat currencies as well as the whole range of cryptocurrencies. But that’s not all.

TMS Network (TMSN) also wants to put an end to all the shady practices that dogged traders in the past, such as ‘wash trading’ and making trades only to find out later that their own broker was betting against them. TMS Network (TMSN) is going to put a stop to all that with a strict algorithm protocol and complete transparency that puts traders in complete control of all their own trades and assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) also provides traders with a host of tools to make their lives easier, such as trading bots, portfolio management applications and on-chain analytics.

Conclusion

Crypto investors have learned a lot from past mistakes and disasters and they have learned at all quickly. So has the market. No longer will investors just shovel money at projects without real innovation behind or a strong use-case. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) both score well on innovation but, for an imminent use case, TMS Network (TMSN) can’t be bested.

