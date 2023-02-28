With investor confidence at an all-time high, only time will tell if TMSN presale will outperform AVAX and XRP

Who would have thought, at the end of 2022, that investor confidence would return to the cryptocurrency market again so quickly? Or at all? But, here we are, in the first quarter of 2023, and the party is back on with a bang. The market is reacting accordingly, and there are a slew of new and interesting products being launched now or in the near future. One of these is TMS Network (TMSN) which could easily outshine favourites such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP).
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) has scored a major coup by teaming up with Loco, a leading e-sports and live streaming platform from India. According to a press release from Avalanche (AVAX), Loco has raised over $40 million in a Series A round of funding, said to be the largest in southeast Asian gaming history. As well as Avalanche (AVAX), Loco has also formed partnerships with Activision Blizzard, PUBG and Riot Games. Avalanche (AVAX) will be responsible for building a suite of Web 3.0 products for Loco.
Loco will use an Avalanche (AVAX) subnet to customize the blockchain properties for its applications and thereby create a user base for its millions of subscribers. The Avalanche (AVAX) price has risen by a healthy margin on the back of this major development.
Ripple (XRP)
Faced with a hostile regulatory environment and legal investigations in the USA, Ripple (XRP) has gone abroad in search of greener pastures. For Ripple (XRP) those pastures are located in the Middle East where crypto is treated less cynically and is seen as a promising innovation.
This last week, Ripple (XRP) seems to have entered into a new partnership with Joyalukkas Exchange, based in Dubai, following a meeting between the managing director of Joyalukkas and the Ripple (XRP) team. Ripple (XRP) has yet to announce this formally but it is believed that Ripple (XRP)’s technology will be used for cross-border payment. Ripple (XRP) is definitely causing ripples in the market.
TMS Network (TMS)
The promise of TMS Network (TMSN) is to sweep away the inferior and replace it with something better. TMS Network (TMSN) is a trading platform with a difference because TMS Network (TMSN) puts traders first. First of all, with TMS Network (TMSN) traders can trade in CFDs, equities and fiat currencies as well as the whole range of cryptocurrencies. But that’s not all.
TMS Network (TMSN) also wants to put an end to all the shady practices that dogged traders in the past, such as ‘wash trading’ and making trades only to find out later that their own broker was betting against them. TMS Network (TMSN) is going to put a stop to all that with a strict algorithm protocol and complete transparency that puts traders in complete control of all their own trades and assets.
TMS Network (TMSN) also provides traders with a host of tools to make their lives easier, such as trading bots, portfolio management applications and on-chain analytics.
Conclusion
Crypto investors have learned a lot from past mistakes and disasters and they have learned at all quickly. So has the market. No longer will investors just shovel money at projects without real innovation behind or a strong use-case. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) both score well on innovation but, for an imminent use case, TMS Network (TMSN) can’t be bested.
This article is sponsored
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Algorand fights FUD from $9.2 million hack, wallet provider urges users to withdraw funds
Algorand (ALGO) is currently battling Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) from a recent $9.2 million exploit. The foundation’s CTO John Woods assured users that the hack is not the result of an underlying issue with the protocol or the Software Development Kit (SDK).
Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend
Solana (SOL) was a trending topic on social media platforms during the 20-hour network outage over the weekend. Despite Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: $18 or $25 - Traders forced to decide
Ethereum Classic price is displaying bearish technicals that could be of concern. Key levels have been defined to gauge ETC's next potential move.
Solana Price Prediction: Signs of a steeper correction underway
Solano price is displaying bearish cues during the final week of February. Traders should keep the centralized smart contract on their watch list for a potential bearish trade.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.