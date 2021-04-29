The market keeps rising after a slight correction in the morning. All top 10 coins are in the green.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the second worst-performing coin on the list, having dropped 0.22 percent.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite a slight drop at the beginning of the day, Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bullish in the mid-term.
Bulls have gained footing above $54,000 and are accumulating more power for the ongoing test of the nearest target at $56,600.
Bitcoin is trading at $54,386 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the best-performing coin today. The price of the chief altcoin has gone up by 4.45 percent over the last day.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) keeps setting new peaks every day, and the growth might not have reached the peak yet. The volatility is getting lower, which means that traders might expect one more bullish wave to the mark of $2,800.
Ethereum is trading at $2,683 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the main loser today, going down by almost 3 percent.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is looking less bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bears keep pushing the price of XRP down even though the trading volume is low. Bulls will get back on track if the daily candle closes above the mark of $1.33.
XRP is trading at $1.33 at press time.
ADA/USD
The price of Cardano (ADA) has remained the same since yesterday, rising by only 0.59 percent.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) has retested the level of $1.33. However, bulls are showing strength, and the price has not gone much lower. The more likely scenario is that buyers will come back to another vital zone at around $1.40 within days.
ADA is trading at $1.29 at press time.
BCH/USD
The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has gone up by 0.79 percent over the past 24 hours.
BCH/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading within the rising channel with no signals of a major drop. The selling volume is low, which means that the bullish trend has not ended yet. In this case, there are all chances of seeing BCH at $990 soon.
BCH is trading at $878 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
