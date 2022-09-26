$Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be still in a corrective mode, but if so, with an irregular B in place. The long-term count remains intact, with new variations only in the short term. If wave (2) is complete, a 1-2, 1-2 is the most likely scenario next to an ending diagonal.
$Dent (DENT) is also in a corrective mode, but its downward structure shows a more straightforward path. Currently in a symmetrical consolidation, it resembles a triangle. And triangles are followed by motive waves, which increases the chance for short-term losses.
