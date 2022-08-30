Ethereum's long-awaited “Merge” is expected to occur around Sept. 15, and is heralding fresh interest for the platform as it transitions to proof of stake from proof of work.
The Merge is considered as the most significant upgrade in Ethereum's history that is expected to reduce the platform's energy consumption by 99.95%.
Considering the benefits and the risks associated with the upgrade, a lot of cryptocurrency and stock investors are cautiously waiting its implementation.
The Benefits vs The Risks
The Merge will is expected to eliminate the need for energy-intensive mining and instead secures the network using staked Ether, the platform's signature currency and the second-most valuable digital asset after Bitcoin.
The process is tipped to pave the way for scaling upgrades and help solve Ethereum's biggest problems, which is the substantial fees required to use the network.
Unfortunately, along with the benefits come the dangers of proceeding with The Merge.
What Ethereum is attempting is a complicated process, which is probably why it has been delayed for years since it was unveiled more than eight years ago. Crypto venture investor Christopher Calicott said "any time you're making changes to a complex system, there must necessarily arise unintended consequences."
Chandler Guo, a crypto industry veteran who leads a group opposing The Merge noted that "it's very difficult. It's very dangerous." According to some crypto experts, a change of this scale could also make Ethereum vulnerable to hacks or other disruptions.
Public Interest
There are 12 public companies with Ethereum on their balance sheets, holding a combined 212,513 Ether (current market value = US $325,994,942).
However, most of these entities are not on major recognisable exchanges. The exceptions being Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), BTCS (NASDAQ: BTCS), Meitu (HKG: 1357), Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE: GLXY), and Mogo (TSE: MOGO).
The remaining seven entities, which can be found in over-the-counter or smaller exchanges focused on promoting black-swan type firms, include: Neptune Digital Assets (CVE: NDA), Ether
Capital (OTCMKTS: DTSRF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE: HIVE), BIGG Digital Assets (CNSX: BIGG), Digihost Technology (CVE: DGHI), FRMO (OTCMKTS: FRMO) and Cypherpunk Holdings (CNSX: HODL).
Considering the scale of The Merge, it could either make or break some of these small cap companies, as well as retail users. Failure of the upgrade could imperil thousands of crypto applications that operate using Ethereum, which collectively handle more than $50 billion user funds.
Because the process is surrounded in much uncertainty, a lot of the predictions for what will happen once the upgrade is started are rooted from speculations. Regardless of the result, The Merge brings about plenty of attention to Ethereum and some traders are expecting the lead-up to the upgrade will see Ether prices rise in the short-term to between $1,850 to $2,000, Blockworks reported.
Ether has already outperformed bitcoin in the past few weeks due to hype surrounding the upgrade. The number two crypto is up around 47% over a 50-day period to about $1,500 on spot markets, while bitcoin remains relatively flat, trading near $20,000.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin returns to Its $20K Perch
After taking a short Sunday dive, bitcoin returned to its new support level above $20,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $21,250, up about 3% over the past 24 hours. BTC's resilience offered a sliver of reinforcement for investors.
Ethereum price looks to retest $1,730 as the Merge edges closer
Ethereum price saw a quick uptick in buying pressure resulting in a 9.8% upswing. A minor retracement to $1,500 seems likely before ETH targets $1,730. A daily candlestick close below $1,420 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Why Polkadot price could re-route north towards $8.60
Polkadot price could witness a bullish retracement in the coming days targeting the mid $8 zone. Polkadot price continues to lose ground as the bears suppress prices during the final trading week of August.
Avalanche price needs to return to the mid $20 level, or more pain will ensue soon
Avalanche price leaves clues that more decline is imminent. Key levels have been identified. Avalanche’s AVAX price has fallen 40% this month as the bears have flexed total control over the Ethereum-based gaming token.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.