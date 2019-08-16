  • This weeks trading sees BTC/USD down over 9% but it could have been much worse
  • Sentiment was shot earlier in the week after rumours of Bitcoin sellers from a ponzi scheme
  • Bakkt saved the week after announcing new Bitcoin futures and custody services

 

Bitcoin Week

(Chart above represents this weeks price action)
 
It all started when an so called scam relating to a Chinese Ponzi scheme allegedly started selling their ill-gotten gains in Bitcoin to drop the price of cryptocurrency. I must stress this was not confirmed by any major news outlet and was a rumour that is still circulating while we speak. 
 
The worlds largest digital asset was then questioned as a safe haven after the stock markets sold off, Hong Kong descended into chaos and Argentinian stocks and the local currency (pesos) fell off a cliff. The reason that Bitcoins stability was called into question is as it did not profit from these risk-off situations. Analysts were touting Bitcoin to be a safe haven in the same vein as gold but the precious metal outshone the digital currency by a country mile over the week. 
 
Having said all this the week ended on a great note as the International Continental Exchange (ICE) announced alongside Bakkt that they will be offering Bitcoin futures and custody services by 23rd September. The BTC/USD price shot up almost USD 500 in a matter of minutes as the news hit the wires.
 
Elsewhere, Coinbase Custody announced they had acquired the institutional business of custody provider Xapo. With USD 7 billion under custody, the firm says it has just become the largest crypto custodian in the world according to sources.
 
Looking at the price action through the week now the significant low came at 9,470.00 on Thursday as sentiment hit very low levels. The majority of selling volume came in on Wednesday as the rumours began to circulate about the scammers selling BTC. The real turning point came today as price dipped back below 10,000.00 and then shot higher following the Bakkt news to reach a daily high of 10,539.90 to save Bitcoins blushes and finish the week down 9.36% after the lows took us to just over 18% for the week at one stage.

 

BTC/USD shoots higher following Bakkt news

Above is the 5-minute BTC/USD chart which shows the powerful surge in volume when the Bakkt announcement was made. The arrow shows the exact time of the release, prior to the story BTC/USD was trading close to 10,000.00 and bouncing off the mean value price for the day. 

Ripple is currently trending in a flag formation and is priced at $0.259. This Thursday, the bulls kicked in after the price fell to $0.242 and took the price up to $0.264. 

The Cardano Foundation revealed that they have partnered up with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio. The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain.

Ethereum defended the support at $170 before a shallow recovery pulled the price above $180. ETH/USD must reclaim position in the broken support range between $190 - $200.

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

