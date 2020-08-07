Weiss Ratings has dethroned Bitcoin to place Ethereum as the top cryptocurrency.

Ethereum is followed by Bitcoin, Cardano, Litecoin and Stellar.

The rating firm noted that Cardano has the best technology.

Weiss has placed Ethereum in the first spot, followed by (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), and Stellar (XLM). The rating firm singled out Cardano for having the best technology. Pointing to the fact that Shelley hard fork is a success, Weiss analyst Juan Villaverde said that the firm has already factored in Cardano’s highly-anticipated upgrade in the coin rankings.

Shelley is already reflected in our technology model because we had full confidence that it would come out with this (fork). We’re also reflecting on that same model that Cardano is capable of running smart contracts and dApps because we think these things will come out eventually so when Cardano pushes a code update, it doesn’t really reflect on our ratings, unless it’s something new on the roadmap that wasn’t there before…As the fundamentals for the blockchain, that is Cardano, improve over time, it will be reflected in our ratings.

In terms of technology, Weiss also placed Cosmos (ATOM), Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ) and Ethereum as the top coins.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day after failing at the $400 resistance level. The price fell from $395 to $382.60 this Friday. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

Strong resistance lies at $400 and $387.10. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $371.70 and $345.75.

Key levels