Weiss Ratings: Cardano one of the top Blockchain Project

Cardano (ADA) is one of the most popular blockchain projects which is currently ranked as the 10th largest crypto based on market cap. The decentralized platform is well known for possessing a research-driven approach towards blockchain technology. Its native token (ADA) is widely accepted on various exchanges and businesses. Online rating platform Weiss ratings applauded Cardano for being the top Blockchain Project available. Weiss stated that Cardano is one of the cheapest crypto projects in its Twitter post.

However, the statement got a mixed review. Some agreed that Cardano was performing well with the blockchain technology while others asserted that the coin has failed to meet up with expectations. The lack of unanimous support is because of the Shelley update which has been put back by Cardano. Analysts figured out that the coin is not qualified for the update. Moreover, some Cardano users reported problems with technicalities with its native wallet.

Cardano, under the leadership of the founder Charles Hoskinson, is viewed as one of the projects that have a bright future. The firm intends to create a smart contract platform that will allow a streamlined and advanced approach. The firm is also engaged in many partnerships. The company is also looking to grow its business in developing nations.

