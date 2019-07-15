-
Bitcoin’sdominanceisupby 5.8% (65.8%), thetotalmarket cap isdown by 15.3%($277bn)‚andoverallvolumeisupby 43%($88bn) on thepreviousweek.Bitcoinisdown by11%,Ethereumby26%, XRPisdownby21%, andLitecoinby 26%. Thebestperformersamongthetop-30cryptowere
-
V Systems (16.2%) and BitcoinGold (4.6%).
-
Fed to ProbeFacebook’s Libra as PowellPointsOutConcerns
-
US LawmakersDraft “Keep Big TechOut of Finance“ Bill
-
Goldman Sachs RampsUpDevelopment of New Crypto Project
-
FedChairmanPowell: BitcoinIs A Store of ValueLikeGold
-
TurkishCentral Bank Prepares to IssueCrypto Money
-
China’sCentral Bank DevelopingOwnDigitalCurrency in Response to Libra
-
Donald Trump’sFirstPublicMention of Bitcoin
-
Blockstack Token SaleBecomestheFirst SEC-QualifiedOffering in US
-
Commercial DebtMarketCadenceis Live
Market Momentum
After a short recovery, which sent the total market cap above $350bn, digital assets experienced another correction, which started on Wednesday and as of this morning, wiped out more than $70bn in total (-24%). Bitcoin is hovering around $10,000 after sliding to $9,840 during the hours of the Asian markets, which represents a drop of more than 21% on the past week. The rest of the top-30 coins are bleeding more significantly, Ethereum is down 27%, Bitcoin SV is down 40%, Litecoin 26%.
Figure 1. The performance and market capitalisation of top-30 cryptocurrencies (by MktCap)
Source: coinmarketcap.com, as of15thof July2019 as of 09:00 AMBST.
Figure 2. Worst performing digital assets* (7 days)
Source: coinmarketcap.com, *) MktCap>=$50m
Figure 3. MktCap of worst performing digital assets*
Source: coinmarketcap.com, *) MktCap>=$50m
Figure 4. Best performing digital assets (7 days)
Source: coinmarketcap.com, Mkt Cap >=$50m
Figure 5. MktCap of best performing digital assets
Source: coinmarketcap.com, Mkt Cap >=$50m
Figure 6. Top-30 digital assets by MktCap valuation
Source: Coinmarketcap.com, NKB Research *as of 15th of July2019, 9:30 BST
Crypto Market News
Bitmain Co-Founder Wu Jihan Launches New Start-up
Co-founder of the world’s largest crypto mining farms, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., is launching a new one-stop platform for over-the-counter trading, lending and custody for digital assets called Matrixport. Wu is a major shareholder along with a clutch of global venture capital firms and Bitmain itself, according to CEO Ge Yuesheng. Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport has a team of about 100 staffers, dozens of whom were let go from Bitmain.
Mt.Gox Customers Can Sell Their Bitcoin Claims for $900 to Fortress Investment Group
Creditors of Mt Gox waiting to get their bitcoin back from the long-defunct exchange can now get pennies on the dollar by selling their claims to Fortress Investment Group.
“We review each claim individually but are now generally able to offer $900 per BTC claim, or roughly 200% of the bankruptcy value (which was $451 per BTC claim). We can pay that in Bitcoin, or any fiat currency of your choice. Our payment would be made within 10 business days of the claim transfer confirmation.”
Crypto Firm Diginex Reaches Deal to Go Public in the U.S.
The Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency and blockchain services company is going public through a reverse merger with 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.Diginex will be listed on Nasdaq following the deal with 8i, a so-called blank-check company, the companies said. The deal is poised to value Diginex at about $276 million including debt, according to a press release.
China’s Central Bank Developing Own Digital Currency in Response to Libra
China’s central bank is reportedly developing its own digital currency in response to Facebook’s Libra as the latter could purportedly pose a risk to the country’s financial system, the South China Morning Post reported.
Turkish Central Bank Prepares to Issue Crypto Money
Turkey also joined the countries included in the crypto money eco-system. According to the 11th Development Plan, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is preparing to issue crypto money.
Donald Trump’s First Public Mention of Bitcoin
“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Trump also mentioned Facebook’s Libra project adding: “If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International.”
Goldman Sachs Ramps Up Development of New Crypto Project
A new job listing from investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reveals apparent intentions to pursue digital asset development. The listing seeks a Digital Asset Project Manager under the aegis of the bank’s GS Accelerate in-house incubator program.
Fed Chairman Powell: Bitcoin Is A Store of Value Like Gold
During the second day of Jerome Powell’s testimony, he noted that bitcoin is already increasingly taking over gold in the global economy as a store of value. Lawmakers also mentioned their uneasiness regarding bitcoin’s possible long-term challenge to replace the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency. Powell admitted that this was in the realm of possibility, albeit only in the long term.
Powell:“Don’t assume USD status as reserve currency permanent“.
Japanese Crypto Exchange Bitpoint Loses $32 Million in Hack
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint suspended all services after losing about 3.5 billion yen ($32 million) in a hack that involved Ripple and other cryptocurrencies. Almost three quarters of the stolen funds belonged to customers while Bitpoint owned the rest.
SECURITY TOKEN NEWS
Blockstack Token Sale Becomes the First SEC-Qualified Offering in US
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave blockchain start-up Blockstack the go-ahead to conduct a $28 million digital token offering under Regulation A+, the first token offering of its kind ever approved by the SEC, according to the firm.
1X Platform Officially Launches Trading
Singapore-based security token exchange 1X has officially launched.
Commercial Debt Market Cadence is Live
Cadence, a Coinbase-backed commercial debt marketplace, is now open to all institutional and accredited investors, who can now contribute funds that help businesses cover any short-term costs.
REGULATORY NEWS
Fed to Probe Facebook’s Libra as Powell Points Out Concerns
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook’s plan to build a digital currency called Libra “cannot go forward” until serious concerns are addressed. According to Powell, Libra raises “many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability”.
During the second day of Jerome Powell’s testimony, he noted that bitcoin is already increasingly taking over gold in the global economy as a store of value.
Keep Big Tech Out of Finance Bill
US lawmakers are mulling a new bill that will prohibit tech monopolies from launching their own cryptocurrencies. The draft entitled ‘Keep Big Tech Out Of Finance’ surfaced online, apparently originating from within the United States House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. The primary directive is to prevent internet and technology giants becoming financial institutions. It also aims to prohibit these firms “establishing, maintaining, or operating a digital asset that is intended to be widely used as a medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value,” as defined by the Board of Governors of the Fed.
This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market prices, data and other information contained in this report have been prepared from sources believed to be reliable, but we give no representation or warranty that the information is complete, accurate or current. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and a total loss of principal may occur. This report may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without NKB GROUP AG’s prior express consent and may not be distributed in jurisdictions where digital assets are prohibited.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.