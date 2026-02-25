UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance
- The UK FCA has selected Monee, ReStabilise, Revolut and VVTX to test stablecoin issuance.
- The trials will take place within the FCA's Regulatory Sandbox, allowing firms to test in a real-world environment.
- The FCA says the pilot will help shape the UK’s final stablecoin framework, expected later in 2026.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom (UK) is advancing toward the final stablecoin regulatory framework with a pilot program involving four companies, including Monee, Financial Technologies ReStabilise, Revolut and VVTX.
FCA’s pilot focuses on stablecoin issuance
The announcement on Tuesday states that the testing is taking place within the Regulatory Sandbox programme. With this program, the four firms can legally test stablecoin products in a real-world environment, ensuring appropriate safeguards are put in place.
The FCA said that the trial period will help it align its proposed policy, clarify rules and support responsible innovation in the emerging sector. Testing will span various use cases, including payments, wholesale settlement and cryptocurrency trading. The FCA will provide strategic feedback to the four selected firms.
The Director of Payments and Digital Assets at the FCA, Mathew Long, stated that “We are supporting UK stablecoin issuers to ensure they can be trusted for payments, settlement and trading. It will benefit consumers and financial transactions and help to deliver the FCA's strategy and the Government's National Payments Vision.”
The pilot is set to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with findings expected to help the FCA shape the final release of its stablecoin regulatory framework.
The UK is making strides toward regulating stablecoin issuance, with the FCA affirming that consultations on the future regulatory framework for crypto assets are substantively complete. The final rules are likely to be published this summer.
Following the release of the new framework, all companies offering crypto-related services will need to seek approval. While licensing will start in October 2027, firms eyeing authorisation to carry out crypto activities in the UK will start applying in September 2026.
Governments around the world are prioritising stablecoin frameworks designed to mitigate systemic risk, protect consumer rights, and safeguard monetary sovereignty. The United States (US) GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, paved the way for the oversight of stablecoin issuance and payments.
Although the US Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, popularly known as the CLARITY Act, has stalled due to a standoff between stakeholders in the banking sector and stablecoin companies, it is expected to provide operational transparency and ensure oversight similar to that of traditional depository institutions once signed into law.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Author
John Isige
FXStreet
John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren