TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

  • Polkadot holds above its 50-day EMA on Thursday after a 34% rally on the previous day.
  • Near Protocol holds steady as the 50-day EMA caps the rebound to 21% on the previous day.
  • Uniswap approaches $4 on Thursday following a 21% rebound the previous day.
Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Altcoins, such as Polkadot (DOT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Uniswap (UNI), are leading gains over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 6% on Wednesday. The altcoins are holding steady at press time on Thursday following a rebound the previous day, testing the waters around their 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). 

Polkadot rally tests the limits of a falling channel pattern

Polkadot is trading above $1.60 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a 34% rally the previous day. The near-term bias turns cautiously bullish as DOT tests a long-running descending trendline at $1.75, which capped gains on Wednesday and is part of a falling channel pattern. 

A decisive close above $1.75 could extend the rally toward the R1 Pivot Point at $2.12.

Still, a daily close has reclaimed the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $1.60, while remaining well below the 200-day EMA, suggesting the current move is an early recovery within a broader downtrend. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is above its signal line, with an expanding positive histogram suggesting improving bullish momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 61 indicates a surge in buying pressure with further upside room before reaching overbought conditions.

DOT/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at the 50-day EMA at $1.60, with additional protection at the S1 Pivot Point at $1.18, a recent consolidation floor.  

Near Protocol faces opposition at the 50-day EMA

Near Protocol reclaimed the $1.00 mark with a 21% rally on Wednesday. At the time of writing, NEAR is down 1% on Thursday, as the 50-day EMA at $1.25 capped the upcycle within a larger falling channel pattern.

The pair remains capped by a long-running descending resistance line that was last broken near 1.4580 but has since reasserted control, keeping price well below its prior swing area. 

The 50-day and 200-day EMAs slope lower, framing an established bearish context. Still, a decisive close above the 50-day EMA at $1.25 could increase the chances of an upside breakout, targeting the R1 Pivot Point at $1.70.

The technical indicators on the daily suggest that momentum has improved but not inverted to bullish, as the MACD line remains above its signal line while both remain below the zero line, suggesting a rebound within a broader downtrend. The RSI at 53 remains neutral, but the recovery from oversold territory suggests reduced selling pressure.

NEAR/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, immediate support stands at the $1.00 psychological support, followed by the S1 Pivot Point at $0.90.

Uniswap struggles to extend above $4

Uniswap hovers above $4.00 at press time on Thursday, sustaining the 21% rebound from Wednesday. The near-term bias turns mildly bullish after the rebound, but the declining 50-day exponential moving average at $4.18 caps the recovery. 

The MACD and signal line are approaching positive territory, with a still-expanding positive histogram, suggesting increased bullish momentum. The RSI is at 57, holding above its midline with further upside before flashing overbought conditions.  

If UNI secures a daily close above $4.18, it could target the $4.84 resistance level marked by the December 18 low. 

UNI/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, a reversal below $4.00 could expand the downside risk toward the February 5 low at $2.12.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

BTC, ETH and XRP post cautious recovery amid downside risks

BTC, ETH and XRP post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels. 

Top Crypto Gainers:  Morpho, Ether.fi, and Pippin rally amid market pressure

Top Crypto Gainers:  Morpho, Ether.fi, and Pippin rally amid market pressure

Altcoins, including Morpho, Ether.fi and Pippin are leading the gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. Technically, the recovery in MORPHO, ETHFI, and PIPPIN shows upside potential as buying pressure increases.

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid (HYPE) registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product (ETP), offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.