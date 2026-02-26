Michael Saylor unveils Bitcoin-backed "Digital Credit" vision at Strategy World

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor delivered a keynote titled "Digital Credit" on Tuesday at Strategy World, positioning Bitcoin (BTC) as the foundation of a new financial system built on what he described as "digital capital."

Saylor says Bitcoin is 'Digital Capital,' targets $50 trillion credit market opportunity

The annual conference, held at Wynn Las Vegas, brings together enterprise AI leaders and pioneers of corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies. Saylor's address anchored the Bitcoin for Corporations track, drawing executives eager to move beyond direct Bitcoin volatility toward engineered income streams.

Saylor began by redefining Bitcoin not merely as an asset, but as digital capital. He framed BTC as an economic energy stored digitally and capable of instantaneous, borderless movement.

"It is digital capital. What is digital capital? Well, it's economic wealth stored digitally […] the ability to move something of value somewhere else on Earth over a digital rail," he said.

Saylor argued that Bitcoin's portability sets it apart from traditional stores of value, such as real estate or gold, making it the foundation for an entirely new financial system.

The centerpiece of the keynote was Saylor's concept of digital credit, which converts Bitcoin's volatility into stable, income-producing instruments through Strategy's Nasdaq-listed perpetual preferred security, STRC.

"Digital credit is built on digital capital. Well, digital capital is Bitcoin […] we're converting economic wealth into a stream of cash flows," he explained.

Saylor explained that STRC is designed to provide investors with yield while protecting them from direct Bitcoin price swings. He added that STRC offers liquidity levels above those of typical preferred equities, combining equity upside with credit-style stability. The structure, he said, addresses the long-standing trade-off between growth and income.

Saylor placed his proposal within a broader macroeconomic context. He cited estimates that the global credit market stands at roughly $300 trillion and could double over the next decade.

He suggested that digital credit instruments backed by Bitcoin could capture between 5% and 10% of that market, potentially unlocking $50 trillion to $60 trillion in capital migration.

"If you can get 5% or 10% of it, there's a 50-60 trillion dollar opportunity," he added.

Proceeds from STRC issuance are used to acquire more Bitcoin. Strategy recently completed its 100th consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase and now holds more than 717,000 BTC.

As Bitcoin holdings increase, so does Bitcoin per share for equity holders. Rising liquidity and demand for Bitcoin-backed instruments could support additional credit issuance.

Institutional adoption of STRC appears to be gaining traction. Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered US crypto bank, has disclosed holdings in STRC. Corporate participants such as Prevalon Energy have also announced treasury allocations involving the instrument during the conference.

Saylor framed digital credit as a bridge that allows institutions and corporations to access Bitcoin's long-term appreciation without directly absorbing its short-term volatility.

By shifting volatility to common equity while offering yield and principal protection to preferred shareholders, Strategy aims to integrate Bitcoin into mainstream capital markets through structured financial products.