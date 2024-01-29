This week is packed with important macroeconomic and crypto events. Let’s take a look at important altcoins that might trend this week and how Bitcoin price might affect the performance of these cryptocurrencies.
Last week’s newsletter: Week Ahead: This week’s altcoin narrative and Bitcoin's fourth halving targets
Events this week
January 30
- Stellar Protocol (XLM) 20 upgrade vote
- Optimism (OP) is also set to flood the markets with $73.93 million OP tokens.
January 31
- Fed Interest Rate decision at 7:00 GMT
- Fed press conference at 7:30 GMT
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) Spiral Network Upgrade
- ImmutableX (IMX) zkEVM mainnet launch
- Render (RNDR) fee coverage ends
- Sui (SUI) is also unlocking $54.45 million tokens
February 1
- dYdX Protocol (DYDX) to unlock $91 million worth of tokens
February 2
- Non-Farm Payrolls at 1:30 GMT
Read more: SUI, YGG and AGIX holders gear up for $11 million worth of token unlocks this weekend
With these major events, altcoins are likely going to experience volatile movements, giving day traders a bunch of opportunities. At the end of the day, altcoins’ performance depends on Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin price - one crypto to rule them all
As noted in our previous publication, Bitcoin price’s weekly perspective has improved vastly after a bullish Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) below $39,851. But BTC is not out of the woods yet due to the nasty bearish SFP noted on January 8.
Read more: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: As monthly close draws near, significance of $43,750 grows
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
So, what does BTC need to do?
On the daily chart, Bitcoin price has created the first higher high after nearly two weeks of downtrend. This development notes a potential start of an uptrend. But for BTC to be out of the woods from the high timeframe perspective, it needs to produce a daily candlestick close above $48,222. This development needs to be subsequently supported by a weekly candlestick close as well.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
For now, investors can expect a minor pullback to $41,461 after creating Monday’s high. These dips are worth buying as investors can expect a bullish comeback for BTC this week, which will reflect positively on altcoins as well.
Altcoins to focus on this week
Read more: Binance Coin price approaches critical mass, 18% move ahead for BNB
- The usual Layer 1 suspects, like Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL), have made a nice comeback, with Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR) rising alongside.
- Among the hot coins, Sui (SUI) seems to be leading the pack and is followed closely by LidoDAO (LDO).
- Conflux (CFX) and Silly Dragon (SILLY), a meme coin, have taken center stage due to the upcoming Chinese New Year narratives.
Also read: Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR leads recovery, eyes 100% upswing
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
