The run-up in crypto prices over the last few weeks was mainly due to the ETF approval. To be specific, the ETF approval window, extending from November 13 to 17, was why most altcoins squeezed higher in the last week. But since the SEC has clearly delayed this decision, the approval is likely to come in January 2024. Hence, investors are likely to book-profits, which could trigger a market-wide correction.

Yearh Finance’s YFI token rallied a whopping 167% in just nine days between November 8 and 17. This impressive rally set a local top at $15,955 on November 17 and triggered its dramatic crash that undid nearly five days of gains in just five hours.

Yearn Finance (YFI) price has dropped a massive 43% in the last five hours and shows no signs of stopping. This move comes on the weekend when the trading volume is generally low and manipulation is relatively easy.

