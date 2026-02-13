Ethereum Weekly Price Forecast: Tomasz Stańczak to step down as EF co-executive director, ETH recovers $2,000

Ethereum Foundation (EF) co-executive director Tomasz Stańczak announced he will step down from his role at the end of February, less than a year after joining the organization.

In a blog post on Friday, Stańczak noted that over the past year, the EF had quickly delivered key changes, with several important goals it set out to achieve being "completed or consistently improving." Following his departure, Bastian Aue will take over as co-executive director alongside Hsiao-Wei Wang, who was initially appointed alongside Stańczak in 2025.

"While my ability to execute independently at the EF diminishes over time, my time at the organization in 2026 would feel more and more like just staying around to pass the baton," wrote Stańczak. "The EF is in a healthy state of an organization that can balance long-term goals and the need for change."

Stańczak joined the EF at a time when the organization was under pressure from community members over its long-term goals and transparency around operations. Filling the void left by former executive director Aya Miyaguchi, who transitioned to the role of president at the EF, Stańczak and Wang led a restructuring of several groups in the organization.

During the period, the EF launched a security program, rolled out a new treasury policy, debuted an AI team and combined several units.

In 2026, Stańczak highlighted that the EF will launch a merged roadmap from the Lean Consensus and core development teams that will tackle quantum threats and deliver agentic AI solutions.

Despite stepping down from his role, Stańczak said he'll continue contributing to the Ethereum ecosystem, working as a core developer and supporting the Foundation. "I plan to continue working directly with founders in frontier tech and Ethereum [...] It is one of the most exciting times to be a builder on Ethereum," he added.

In other related news, investors in ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are facing significant unrealized losses following the crypto market slump over the past few months. At the same time, onchain data shows that whales are buying the dip while retailers capitulate.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $2,000, but bearish bias remains

Ethereum saw $70 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, spearheaded by $58 million in long liquidations as of writing, per Coinglass data. Total liquidations since the beginning of the week stretched to $456 million.

In the weekly chart, ETH/USDT trades at $2,055. Price holds well below the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,999, and the average slopes lower, capping rebounds. The sustained gap under this gauge preserves a bearish bias. A weekly close back above the EMA would be needed to ease downside pressure.

ETH/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 33 remains below the 50 midline and leans toward oversold, signaling persistent bearish momentum. The Stochastic (Stoch) at 16 is in oversold conditions, which could signal a pause in the slide, but confirmation is lacking. Immediate resistance aligns at $2,107, followed by $2,388. Support is seen at $1,741, then at $1,524.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)