- Waves price is on the verge of a technical correction.
- Growing selling pressure may see Waves to retest $4.6 or $4.
Waves skyrocketed nearly 160% after reaching a low of $2 in early October. However, multiple technical indicators suggest that this cryptocurrency is poised to undergo a massive downside correction before the uptrend resumes.
Waves price may retest support before moving to new highs
The TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on Waves 12-hour chart. The bearish formation came out in the form of a green nine candlestick, estimating that selling pressure is growing. If validated, this token may see its prices drop for one to four candlesticks.
WAVES/USD 12-hour chart
In case of the downside correction gaining traction, Waves price can slip to the initial support created by the 0.78 Fibonacci retracement level at $4.6. Moving past this local barrier, may push WAVES towards the next important area of interest, around $4, which coincides with the 0.61 Fibonacci retracement level.
WAVES/USD 12-hour chart
It is worth noting that Waves price must continue to hold above the $4 support level to retain the long-term bullish outlook. Failing to do so will trigger an extended bearish correction towards $3.7, before new buyers join the market.
However, if the $4 holds, Waves may resume the recovery and retest the current resistance of $5.3. Breaking above this area will invalidate the bearish scenario and bring $6 into focus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
