Watford FC, a Premier League soccer team, will sport the Bitcoin logo on the sleeves of players' jerseys. The initiative is being carried out as a part of a brand partnership with sports betting site Sportsbet.io. The team believes that "the logo is part of a wider campaign to improve awareness around Bitcoin and educate the public on the benefits of using cryptocurrencies."

Justin Le Brocque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, said:

“The crypto community have been hugely supportive of us since we began, so putting the Bitcoin logo on the sleeve felt like a fun way to give something back while also showing them our support. Some of the biggest challenges we and others like us face is raising awareness, dispelling common myths around cryptos and educating the public on the advantages and opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies."

Scott Duxbury, Watford’s Chairman & CEO, said: