- The initiative is being carried out as a part of a brand partnership with sports betting site Sportsbet.io.
- Sportsbet.io's marketing head claims that the crypto community has been supportive.
Watford FC, a Premier League soccer team, will sport the Bitcoin logo on the sleeves of players' jerseys. The initiative is being carried out as a part of a brand partnership with sports betting site Sportsbet.io. The team believes that "the logo is part of a wider campaign to improve awareness around Bitcoin and educate the public on the benefits of using cryptocurrencies."
Justin Le Brocque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, said:
“The crypto community have been hugely supportive of us since we began, so putting the Bitcoin logo on the sleeve felt like a fun way to give something back while also showing them our support.
Some of the biggest challenges we and others like us face is raising awareness, dispelling common myths around cryptos and educating the public on the advantages and opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies."
Scott Duxbury, Watford’s Chairman & CEO, said:
“Placing the Bitcoin logo on a Premier League shirt is something that challenges the accepted norm. We’re excited about the partnerships and the potential for new global conversations that it could help start for our club.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.9 billion has broken above critical $190.00 to trade at $194.30 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained over 3% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
Dash market update: DASH/USD stays on positive side, ignores delisting news
Dash is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $818 million. After a strong growth into the ned of the previous week, the coin has settled at $90.80, trading with a short-term bullish bias.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2600, upside momentum fading away
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.3 billion, made its way above $0.2600 barrier to trade at $0.2630 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.