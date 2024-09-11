Crypto wallet identified as Vitalik Buterin sold 190 Ethereum for $441,971 early on Wednesday.

The wallet has sold 950 Ether worth $2.28 million since August 30.

ETH loses 4% of value on September 11.

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, made headlines again for sale of Ether tokens from a wallet associated with him. Lookonchain, a crypto intelligence platform, identified a wallet as Buterin’s and tracked several Ether transfers from the addresses since August 30.

The Ethereum Foundation and Buterin have faced criticism for their Ether sale and transfers to exchanges in the past two months.

Buterin’s wallet sold Ether…again

Vitalik Buterin told crypto traders that he has not sold ETH tokens for a profit since the ICO in 2018. However, recent transactions from an on-chain wallet address associated with the Ethereum co-founder have raised concerns in the ETH holder community.

A wallet address has received 3,800 Ether worth $9.8 million and sold 950 Ether tokens worth $2.28 million at an average price of $2,396 since August 30. Lookonchain data shows that early on Wednesday, Buterin’s wallet sold 190 Ether worth 441,971 USD Coin (USDC).

A wallet related to vitalik.eth(@VitalikButerin) sold 190 $ETH for 441,971 $USDC again 20 minutes ago!



The wallet received 3,800 $ETH($9.8M) from #Vitalik and has sold 950 $ETH($2.28M) at an average price of $2,396 since Aug 30.https://t.co/K6i8Wr8vZ3 pic.twitter.com/GgHvs3gxft — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 11, 2024

Repeated Ether transfers from the co-founder are a cause for concern among Ethereum holders as the altcoin struggles under selling pressure. The volume of Ether on exchanges climbed to 21.15 million on September 11, per Santiment data.

A rise in Ether volume on exchanges is indicative of increasing selling pressure and could negatively influence the asset’s price.

Ethereum supply on exchanges vs. price

At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $2,292, down 4% on the day.