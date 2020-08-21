- Cryptocurrency travel company Travala.com will add VeChan’s VET as a payment option.
- Users can now use VET to book homes and hotels across the world.
- The partnership is expected to increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the travel sector.
- VET/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day.
Travala.com, a popular cryptocurrency travel firm, has announced that it will incorporate VeChain’s VET token as a payment option on its platform soon. Users will now be able to use the token to book hotels and homes around the world.
Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com, said that the company would continue to increase the adoption of digital assets across the travel sector through this partnership. The VeChain Foundation also noted a surge in “consumer appetite for modern payment alternatives and scalable blockchain solutions.”
The VeChain Foundation has partnered with multiple companies in recent times. According to an earlier FXSteet report, the foundation partnered with the accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton Cyprus to extend blockchain solutions to a variety of untapped industries.
VET/USD daily chart
VET/USD went up from $0.01945 to $0.01975, breaking past the SMA 20 curve. Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator show that the market sentiment of VET/USD is currently bearish.
The price has found healthy support at the following levels – $0.1947 (SMA 20), $0.018 (SMA 50), $0.0172 and $0.0162. On the upside, resistance lies at
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
