VET/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day.

Travala.com, a popular cryptocurrency travel firm, has announced that it will incorporate VeChain’s VET token as a payment option on its platform soon. Users will now be able to use the token to book hotels and homes around the world.

Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com, said that the company would continue to increase the adoption of digital assets across the travel sector through this partnership. The VeChain Foundation also noted a surge in “consumer appetite for modern payment alternatives and scalable blockchain solutions.”

The VeChain Foundation has partnered with multiple companies in recent times. According to an earlier FXSteet report, the foundation partnered with the accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton Cyprus to extend blockchain solutions to a variety of untapped industries.

VET/USD daily chart

VET/USD went up from $0.01945 to $0.01975, breaking past the SMA 20 curve. Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator show that the market sentiment of VET/USD is currently bearish.

The price has found healthy support at the following levels – $0.1947 (SMA 20), $0.018 (SMA 50), $0.0172 and $0.0162. On the upside, resistance lies at