XVG/USD is up more than 8% in the last 24 hours after climbing above $0.007.

Bulls were facing a heavily overextended consolidation period but they are finally back.

Unfortunately for XVG, the daily RSI is already in the overbought area, however, this breakout of a crucial resistance level at $0.007 is definitely promising. The next clear resistance level is established at $0.0079 and basically $0.008.

XVG/USD daily chart

Verge was slowly dropping towards $0.003 in what seemed to be the end of the bull rally for XVG. Now, after the two consecutive breakouts, XVG has good momentum again to regain the daily uptrend. The 2020-high still stands at $0.0098 and XVG buyers are certainly eying up this level as well as $0.01 psychological.