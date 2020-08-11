- XVG/USD is up more than 8% in the last 24 hours after climbing above $0.007.
- Bulls were facing a heavily overextended consolidation period but they are finally back.
Unfortunately for XVG, the daily RSI is already in the overbought area, however, this breakout of a crucial resistance level at $0.007 is definitely promising. The next clear resistance level is established at $0.0079 and basically $0.008.
XVG/USD daily chart
Verge was slowly dropping towards $0.003 in what seemed to be the end of the bull rally for XVG. Now, after the two consecutive breakouts, XVG has good momentum again to regain the daily uptrend. The 2020-high still stands at $0.0098 and XVG buyers are certainly eying up this level as well as $0.01 psychological.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
