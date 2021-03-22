VeChain Price Forecast: VET at risk of a 30% downswing, according to technical analysis

-
VeChain price is contained inside a broadening wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart.
-
The digital asset faces strong selling pressure in the short-term, according to a key indicator.
-
VET faces only one crucial resistance level before a potentially massive breakout.
VeChain has been trading inside an uptrend on the 12-hour chart, but a key indicator just presented a sell signal, increasing its selling pressure. The digital asset will likely see a pullback before a potential new leg up.
As of writing, VET is trading at $.095.
VeChain price on the verge of a major correction
VeChain has established an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset is trading right at the top trendline, but the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal.
The confirmation of this sell signal has the potential to drop VeChain down to $0.084 in the short-term, at the lower boundary of the pattern. A breakdown below this point would drive the VeChain price towards $0.07.
To invalidate the bearish outlook, bulls will need to push the VeChain price above 0.098, which will also invalidate the sell signal. A breakout above the upper trend line resistance of the pattern will promptly drive VeChain towards $0.12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
