Circle Internet Financial, the company that issues the world's second-biggest stablecoin USDC (USD Coin), has reportedly filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.
The information comes from Reuters, which reported that the company stated on Thursday that it had confidentially filed for the IPO.
While confirmation is awaited from Circle, per the report, the USDC issuer has revealed no details pertaining to the filing. The number of shares planned to sell, or the proposed price range are all being kept confidential for now.
The IPO is yet to take place as the filing is presently with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will review the application, subject to market and other conditions, according to Circle.
Circle going public has been in the works for a while now, with the company estimating its valuation at $9 billion in 2022. The initial plans to go public included a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that ended in December 2022.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.
