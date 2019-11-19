US SEC now reviewing rejection of Bitcoin (BTC) ETF filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca.

- A prior decision to reject the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) is being reviewed again by the SEC.
- The commission is taking a look at the filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is taking a look at its previous decision to reject the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca.
The regulatory commission noted that the ETF filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca will return to review stage, coming after the earlier rejection for not complying with the necessary requirements.
Back in October regulators had detailed that the applicants did not meet the necessary requirements regarding possible market manipulation and illicit activities. The SEC wrote at the time:
The Commission is disapproving this proposed rule change because, as discussed below, NYSE Arca has not met its burden under the Exchange Act and the Commission’s Rules of Practice to demonstrate that its proposal is consistent with the requirements of Exchange Act Section6(b)(5), and, in particular, the requirement that the rules of a national securities exchange be designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?
After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC/USD finds strong support at $8,110 and $7,900.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down
The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00
Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $19.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $174.62, though it is still 3.5% lower from this time on Monday.
Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology
According to a Chinese news program Focus Report, around 32,000 Chinese companies claim to be using blockchain technology. Reportedly, the number is not even 10% of that. CCTV, a state television broadcaster in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.