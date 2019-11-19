US SEC now reviewing rejection of Bitcoin (BTC) ETF filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca.

A prior decision to reject the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) is being reviewed again by the SEC.

The commission is taking a look at the filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca.





The regulatory commission noted that the ETF filing from Bitwise Asset Management and NYSE Arca will return to review stage, coming after the earlier rejection for not complying with the necessary requirements.

Back in October regulators had detailed that the applicants did not meet the necessary requirements regarding possible market manipulation and illicit activities. The SEC wrote at the time: