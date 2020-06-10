A Pentagon war game narrates how America’s frustrated youth launch a rebellion - “Zbellion.”

The members of the uprising steal money from corporations and convert them to Bitcoin.

According to The Intercept report, the converted Bitcoin is distributed to those who need it to fight income inequality.

The US Pentagon has reportedly developed a war game. It plays out a scenario where Generation Z members rebel against the state, steal funds from corporations and convert their illegal gains into Bitcoin. According to a report by The Intercept, the war game is a computer-assisted, theatrical play called JLASS (2018 Joint Land, Air, Sea Strategic Special Program). The game narrates how the frustrated youth of America start a “Zbellion.”

Documents published by The Intercept show that the game’s scenario involves Gen Z’s protest against the system due to “a feeling of unsettlement and insecurity.” This, in part, is caused by the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Great Recession and a lack of opportunities.

The report details how the rebellion gradually turns into “a global cyber campaign to expose injustice and corruption.” The individuals involved in the uprising are trained to steal money from corporations, banks or any other institutions that Gen Z does not like. According to the war game, the funds are later converted to Bitcoin and distributed to those who need it to fight income inequality.

Documents obtained by The Intercept noted that despite the “Zbellion” making up just a small part of the game, it is “intended to reflect a plausible depiction of major trends and influences in the world regions.”