- A Pentagon war game narrates how America’s frustrated youth launch a rebellion - “Zbellion.”
- The members of the uprising steal money from corporations and convert them to Bitcoin.
- According to The Intercept report, the converted Bitcoin is distributed to those who need it to fight income inequality.
The US Pentagon has reportedly developed a war game. It plays out a scenario where Generation Z members rebel against the state, steal funds from corporations and convert their illegal gains into Bitcoin. According to a report by The Intercept, the war game is a computer-assisted, theatrical play called JLASS (2018 Joint Land, Air, Sea Strategic Special Program). The game narrates how the frustrated youth of America start a “Zbellion.”
Documents published by The Intercept show that the game’s scenario involves Gen Z’s protest against the system due to “a feeling of unsettlement and insecurity.” This, in part, is caused by the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Great Recession and a lack of opportunities.
The report details how the rebellion gradually turns into “a global cyber campaign to expose injustice and corruption.” The individuals involved in the uprising are trained to steal money from corporations, banks or any other institutions that Gen Z does not like. According to the war game, the funds are later converted to Bitcoin and distributed to those who need it to fight income inequality.
Documents obtained by The Intercept noted that despite the “Zbellion” making up just a small part of the game, it is “intended to reflect a plausible depiction of major trends and influences in the world regions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.