Uniswap, Shiba Inu are undervalued while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Toncoin are overvalued, on-chain data shows

On-chain metrics identify crypto tokens as undervalued and overvalued based on trader returns.

Santiment’s MVRV Z-Score reveals Bitcoin, Ethereum and Toncoin are overvalued, Uniswap and Shiba Inu are undervalued.

UNI, SHIB prices dropped 9% and 4% this week.

Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that Uniswap (UNI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the most notable large market capitalization assets that are currently undervalued. The data also shows that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Toncoin (TON) are overvalued.

Uniswap and Shiba Inu present buy opportunity

On-chain data suggests UNI and SHIB are two undervalued assets and sidelined buyers can “buy” these assets while they are in the “opportunity” zone. BTC, ETH and TON are more likely to witness a correction in their prices, since the assets are overvalued by market participants.

The Santiment chart shows BTC, ETH and TON are in the overbought territory, DOGE and MATIC are in neutral territory, while UNI and SHIB are undervalued.

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Z-score is a metric that helps identify tops and bottoms in asset prices. When MVRV is high, the asset is overvalued, when it is relatively low, it is undervalued, and the territory is marked accordingly in the Santiment chart below.

MVRV ratio (Z score) for UNI, SHIB, BTC, ETH, TON

UNI and SHIB have noted a 9% and 4% decline in their prices in the past week. UNI trades at $8.985 on Saturday while SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001714. The two assets are likely to recover based on the on-chain metric.

BTC, ETH and TON are trading at $61,076, $3,402 and $7.585 respectively.