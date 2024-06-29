Uniswap, Shiba Inu are undervalued while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Toncoin are overvalued, on-chain data shows

- On-chain metrics identify crypto tokens as undervalued and overvalued based on trader returns.
- Santiment’s MVRV Z-Score reveals Bitcoin, Ethereum and Toncoin are overvalued, Uniswap and Shiba Inu are undervalued.
- UNI, SHIB prices dropped 9% and 4% this week.
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that Uniswap (UNI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the most notable large market capitalization assets that are currently undervalued. The data also shows that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Toncoin (TON) are overvalued.
Uniswap and Shiba Inu present buy opportunity
On-chain data suggests UNI and SHIB are two undervalued assets and sidelined buyers can “buy” these assets while they are in the “opportunity” zone. BTC, ETH and TON are more likely to witness a correction in their prices, since the assets are overvalued by market participants.
The Santiment chart shows BTC, ETH and TON are in the overbought territory, DOGE and MATIC are in neutral territory, while UNI and SHIB are undervalued.
The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Z-score is a metric that helps identify tops and bottoms in asset prices. When MVRV is high, the asset is overvalued, when it is relatively low, it is undervalued, and the territory is marked accordingly in the Santiment chart below.
MVRV ratio (Z score) for UNI, SHIB, BTC, ETH, TON
UNI and SHIB have noted a 9% and 4% decline in their prices in the past week. UNI trades at $8.985 on Saturday while SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001714. The two assets are likely to recover based on the on-chain metric.
BTC, ETH and TON are trading at $61,076, $3,402 and $7.585 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP holds steady above $0.47 as Ripple President breaks silence on Real USD stablecoin
Ripple President Monica Long recently appeared on The Block Podcasts and addressed XRP trader concerns about the stablecoin’s launch. The payment remittance firm’s stablecoin is called Real USD (RLUSD) and is slated for launch in 2024.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.
TON and Telegram narrative may be overvalued according to new research
Toncoin, Telegram narrative may be overestimated according to analysts at Blockworks Research. The social media messaging app has a relatively low number of daily active users, and no EVM compatibility.
Dogecoin price poised for 13% rally after finding support on a key level
Dogecoin price has stabilized around $0.118, aligning with the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while on-chain data reveals a rising trend in DOGE's development activity, reflecting optimistic sentiment among investors.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.