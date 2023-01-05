- Uniswap price shows a local top formation after a 13% upswing in the last week.
- This uptick is likely to reverse as the RSI indicator hits a blockade at the midpoint and could trigger a 15% downswing.
- Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur if UNI flips the $5.74 hurdle into a support level.
Uniswap price experienced a steady uptrend for the last week but this bullishness is likely going to end. Signs from the momentum indicator suggest that the bears are taking over. A retracement is likely, especially if Bitcoin price also undergoes a sell-off.
Uniswap price needs to cool down
Uniswap price has bounced off the $4.95 support level thrice since November 21, 2022, and has created a set of equal lows here. As a result of the importance of this level, there is sell-stop liquidity resting below it.
After a 13% upswing in the last week, Uniswap price is likely undergoing a deterioration of the bullish momentum, which can be seen in the price action. A daily candlestick close on January 5 that engulfs the previous day’s candlestick will be a confirmation of this waning momentum.
Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering indecisively around the midpoint at 50. A rejection here could kick-start the downtrend. Market makers are likely going to push Uniswap price to sweep the equal lows at $4.95, which is roughly 10% from the current position.
However, panicking investors might knock UNI as low as $4.47, which is roughly 17% from where the altcoin currently stands.
UNI/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Uniswap price, a minor pullback followed by a resurgence of bullish momentum could undo this pessimistic outlook. More specifically, a daily candlestick close above $5.74 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis.
If Uniswap price produces a higher high above $6.34, it will indicate a continuation of the uptrend, which could propel UNI to its next target at $6.87.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could retest $0.371 as this on-chain metric records a huge uptick
XRP price is consolidating midway through its recent breakout. XRP price shows a tight consolidation after a recent upswing, indicating that it is building up momentum for its next up-leg. Investors need to be patient and allow Ripple bulls to make their move.
Cardano price prediction: ADA is looking at an 11% rally if it can reclaim this level
Cardano price managed to revive itself after forming two-year lows towards the end of 2022, registering a good start to 2023. The third-generation cryptocurrency still has a shot at initiating recovery, provided it can breach through its almost month-long resistance level.
Can the ApeCoin price retest this support level and then rally?
Apecoin price has rallied by 10% since the start of the new year. The bulls have successfully hurdled the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend for APE is a breach below January’s low at $3.61.
Top 3 Price Prediction: 2023 is a trade-by-trade market, and this one looks bullish
Bitcoin price is putting forth optimistic signals as the peer-to-peer digital currency has risen by 3% since 2023's opening bell. The move north took place after the bulls established a higher pivot point at $16,333 on December 30, compared to the previous bearish attempt.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.