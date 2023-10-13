Turn off Solana and win $400,000 - Solana Foundation executive announces offer

- Solana Foundation's Head of Developer Relations, Jacob Creech, tweeted an offer of $400,000 for finding the code that can "turn off Solana".
- This reward is among the many security bug bounties offered by the Foundation, which also includes $1 million for revealing consensus violations.
- Solana price is presently testing a critical support level, losing which could send SOL to a four-month low.
Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but as with every blockchain in the crypto market, the network does not come without its fair share of issues. While many who get hacked or exploited deal with the issues after the fact, Solana intends to get a step ahead by making a very lucrative offer to white hat hackers.
Solana Foundation will pay to be ‘exploited’
Solana Foundation's Head of Developer Relations, Jacob Reech, took to X, formerly Twitter, to make an announcement. Reech tweeted that there is a $400,000 reward for anyone who can find the code that can turn off Solana. Not only this, he encouraged people to find it.
Fyi there's a $400k reward for anyone that can find code that can turn off Solana— Jacob Creech (@jacobvcreech) October 12, 2023
Please go ahead and find ithttps://t.co/2oxcB0EEyx
However, this is not treachery, as the reward is part of the security bug bounties that the Solana Foundation offers to white hat hackers. The Foundation has posted a bunch of other similar bounties on Github for those who can detect various issues in the blockchain. This included $2 million in locked SOL tokens (locked for 12 months) if the white hat hacker can discover the vulnerabilities that may cause:
- Theft of funds without the user's signature from any account
- Theft of funds without users' interaction in system, token, stake, vote programs
- Theft of funds that requires users' signature - creating a vote program that drains the delegated stakes.
Another $1 million bounty was offered to those who could expose any consensus/safety violation. Among these was the $400,000 bounty that Reech tweeted about, which is to figure out the vulnerability that could allow remote attacks that may partition the network.
Solana price at a critical level
Solana price at the time of writing could be seen hovering right above the critical support line marked at $21.07, which stands in confluence with the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Already down by 10.26% since the beginning of the month, the altcoin is trading at $21.43 and losing this support level could send SOL to test the support level marked at a four-month low of $17.34.
SOL/USD 1-day chart
Nevertheless, a bounce back in Solana price is also likely, given the cryptocurrency noted a slight increase in value at the moment. However, in order to invalidate the bearish thesis, SOL would need to flip $24.00 as a support floor, which is crucial for the altcoin to initiate a recovery rally toward the 2023 high of $27.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Turn off Solana and win $400,000 - Solana Foundation executive announces offer
Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but the network does not come without its fair share of issues. Many hacked or exploited deal with them later, but Solana intends to get ahead by offering white hat hackers a lucrative reward.
Grayscale vs. SEC deadline: Commission faces a midnight Friday deadline to challenge August 29 loss
Grayscale Investments secured a resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late August. The lawsuit started in October after the firm approached the D.C. Circuit Court pushing to have its Bitcoin Trust converted to an Exchange-traded fund.
Grayscale vs. SEC deadline: Commission faces a midnight Friday deadline to challenge August 29 loss
Grayscale Investments secured a resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late August. The lawsuit started in October after the firm approached the D.C. Circuit Court pushing to have its Bitcoin Trust converted to an Exchange-traded fund.
Loom Network price hits strong weekly resistance after 32% surge as LOOM ranks high on Korea’s Upbit
Loom Network token is highly bullish, passing as a rather lucrative investment for scalping traders, buying and selling the asset within a short period to make small profits. With traders relying on LOOM’s price fluctuations for quick entry and exit trades, extra caution is required as signs point to manipulation.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.