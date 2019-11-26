TRON is performing very well and has risen 6.63% for the session.

There is a couple of resistance levels close by to be aware of.

TRX/USD Daily Chart

TRX/USD held up well whilst some of the other cryptocurrencies were making news lows recently.

Now the worst seems to be over TRX has shown why it didn't break lows as it shot over 6% higher today.

Now the price has risen, there is an internal trendline that could provide some resistance ahead.

Also, 0.0160 has been somewhat of a sticky point in the past.

On the downside, the wave low of 0.01315 is a key support along with 0.01174.