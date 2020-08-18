Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD rallies 15% on approach to the critical $0.035

- Tron rallies to new yearly highs; awakening the bulls for a potential surge above $0.04.
- TRX/USD remains in the hands of the bulls despite the majestic price action witnessed in the last few days.
Tron (TRX) has been on an upward roll since March when the entire cryptocurrency market tanked massively mainly due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the recovery was slow but steady. However, over the last two weeks, TRX/USD was woken up from the sidelines and is here to lead the bullish camp to greater heights.
In the last 24 hours, TRX/USD has seen its value surge by at least 15%. A glance at the daily chart shows a consistent sharp ascent from the pivotal $0.020 in the first week of August to highs of $0.0323 (monthly high). The cryptoasset is doddering at $0.0318 after resting on short term support established at $0.03.
The technical picture highlights the tight grip the bulls have on the price. The RSI is in the overbought region but still pointing upwards. This shows that buying pressure is at the helm and more price actions to the north are expected in the near term.
The MACD supports the potential surge above the next target at $0.035 owing to the vivid bullish divergence and the progress made above the midline. At the moment, the MACD holds at 0.001628 and features a divergence of 0.001093.
It is apparent that a break above $0.035 would instigate more buying positions in anticipation of the run-up to $0.04 in the medium term. However, if push comes to shove and a reversal takes place from the current price level, TRX/USD would seek support at $0.03, $0.025, $0.02, the 50-day SMA and the main trendline (black).
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
