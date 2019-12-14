TRX/USD hourly chart is trending in an upward channel formation.

TRX/USD daily chart

TRX/USD is on course of having two straight bullish days, during which it has gone up from $0.0138 to $0.0146. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as immediate market resistance. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows that momentum has changed from bearish to bullish.

TRX/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart was trending in a downward channel formation before the bulls took control and jumped above. In the process, it broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves and the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions.

TRX/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending in an upward channel formation and has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud. The price has jumped from $0.0143 to $0.0146 in one hour. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator was trending in the overbought zone before it crept back down to 65.15.



