TRON is trading almost 5% lower in another poor session for cryptocurrencies.

The chart has now moved into a downward structure and looks to be heading toward a support level.

TRX/USD 4-Hour Chart

TRON seems to be forming a classic downtrend at the moment.

On the higher timeframes it could look like a deep retracement.

On the 4-Hour chart below, the price has recently printed just below the previous wave low.

Now the next support could be 0.01818 and resistance is at the 0.020 level.