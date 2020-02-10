TRX/USD trades 0.61% lower but pushed up during the US session.

There has been a chart pattern break to the upside.

TRX/USD 1-Hour Chart

The hourly chart pattern below shows that TRX/USD has broken to the upside.

If the pattern holds then we could see another test of the 0.02377 high.

The market found support earlier at 0.2098 so this support could be significant in the future.

If it breaks to the downside, then the maker will be in a series of lower highs and lower lows.

Right now traders will be looking at a pattern retest and then another move to the upside.