- The platform announced the release of a new Mac OS version.
- TRX/USD is losing ground rapidly, moving towards the lowest level of the previous week.
BitTorrent has launched a new version of the platform for Mac OS users.
"Today, we are announcing the launch of @utorrent Web for Mac users! The product is compatible with Safari and Chrome browsers and delivers to both new and experienced users a simplified experience on macOS Catalina and previous versions,” the company wrote in Twitter.
The old µTorrent Classic for Mc will be automatically updated to the new version to guarantee the platform’s seamless work with Catalina. However, those users who prefer the old version and do not plan to update their macOS to Catalina, will be able to download the old version from utorrent.com after the automatic update occurs.
"With µTorrent Web for Mac, we extended the feature set of our popular Windows Web torrent client to macOS. Now Mac users can download any file type to store locally, stream media within a browser-based player while files download, set download/upload speed limits to free up network resources for other internet tasks, and much more,” Justin Knoll, VP of Product at BitTorrent commented.
TRON's technical picture
Meanwhile, TRX/USD has been sliding down recently. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.0145, down 5.5% in recent 24 hours. As the fundamental reasons of the sell-off are unknown, the downside momentum may be caused by speculative and technical factors.
Looking technically, TRX/USD is supported by $0.0140. Once it is out of the way, the bearish momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0139, which is the lowest level of the previous week. On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above psychological $0.0150 and $0.0152 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on one-hour chart) to mitigate the initial pressure.
TRX/USD, four-hour chart
