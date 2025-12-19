TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH gains 5% on renewed optimism among derivative traders

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH gains 5% on renewed optimism among derivative traders
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $2,980

  • Ethereum's rising Taker Buy-Sell Ratio suggests derivative traders likely drove Friday's price jump.
  • US investors maintain cautious sentiment following strong outflows in ETH ETFs and declining Coinbase Premium.
  • ETH could see a rejection again at the 20-day EMA after holding the symmetrical triangle support.

Ethereum (ETH) posted a 5% gain on Friday, reversing losses from its post-CPI volatile move.

The gain is likely driven by derivative investors following a rise in the Taker Buy Sell Ratio. The metric measures the ratio of buy volume to sell volume for market orders in perpetual swap trades.

The ratio has recovered from 0.906 on Tuesday to 1.05 on Friday, its highest level since December 3. The rise above 1 signals a return of dominant bullish sentiment in ETH's perpetual markets.

ETH Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

Similarly, open interest (OI) in Ethereum futures jumped by 400K ETH on Friday, aligning with the Taker Buy Sell Ratio's increase, per Coinglass data. Open interest is the total worth of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market.

US selling pressure persists despite slight gains

Despite the price rise over the past few hours, Ethereum's Coinbase Premium Index has continued declining.

The index measures sentiment among US traders by comparing price differences between Coinbase Pro and Binance. Values below 0 indicate weak buying activity from US traders.

ETH Coinbase Premium Index. Source: CryptoQuant

A similar pattern is evident in US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have recorded a six-day outflow streak since December 11, totalling about $630 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH risks rejection at 20-day EMA

Ethereum has seen $56 million in liquidations over the past 12 hours, led by $42.8 million in short liquidations, according to Coinglass data.

ETH is facing resistance at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) again after bouncing off the lower boundary of a key symmetrical triangle that has been in place since November 21.

The top altcoin must establish a firm breakout above the 20-day EMA to test the triangle's resistance before staging a move toward the $3,470 hurdle. On the way up, ETH also has to clear the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the downside, ETH could find support at $2,620 if it breaks below the triangle.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its moving average and neutral level line, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has slightly retreated from oversold territory. Both indicators crossing above their respective neutral levels could strengthen the bullish momentum and help propel prices higher.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP rebounds amid ETF inflows and declining retail demand demand

XRP rebounds amid ETF inflows and declining retail demand demand

XRP rebounds as bulls target a short-term breakout above $2.00 on Friday. XRP ETFs record the highest inflow since December 8, signaling growing institutional appetite.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

World Liberty Financial recovers as community votes to unlock treasury funds for USD1 adoption

World Liberty Financial recovers as community votes to unlock treasury funds for USD1 adoption

World Liberty Financial recovers over 3% on Friday, holding ground at a key support trendline. Community begins voting to unlock roughly 5% WLFI treasury funds to incentivize USD1 stablecoin adoption.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid bearish market conditions

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid bearish market conditions

Bitcoin (BTC) is edging higher, trading above $88,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are following in BTC’s footsteps, experiencing relief rebounds following a volatile week.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.