Cardano Price Forecast: ADA suffers from $900 million loss realization as prices bounce near $0.34

Michael Ebiekutan

ADA price today: $0.37

  • ADA investors have booked over $900 million in losses in December.
  • Investors who bought ADA in the past 365 days are holding average losses of nearly 40%.
  • ADA is testing the resistance near $0.37 after bouncing off $0.34.

Loss realization among Cardano (ADA) holders increased sharply in December, marking one of its heaviest capitulation months since 2023. Since the beginning of the month, investors have realized over $900 million in losses as of Friday.

ADA Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment

The move comes as bearish sentiment following the October 10 crash saw ADA erase all its gains from over the past 14 months.

With prices plunging toward $0.35, all ADA investors are holding an average loss of 40%. Notably, investors who bought the token in the past 365 days are also experiencing losses of a similar size.

As a result, most investors began cutting losses in December.

ADA MVRV Ratio & 365-day MVRV Ratio. Source: Santiment

Large holders fueled selling activity amid open interest contraction

On the spot market, the intense selling pressure majorly flowed from wallets holding 1M-10M ADA, as their collective holdings dropped by 130M ADA since the beginning of the month.

On the derivatives side, ADA's futures open interest remains subdued at around $657 million as of Friday, with market participants staying on the sidelines since the October 10 crash.

Cardano Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

ADA is trading at $0.37, up 4% at publication time on Saturday.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA faces resistance at $0.37

ADA bounced off $0.34 and is testing the $0.37 resistance, near the upper boundary of the descending channel. The channel's resistance is strengthened by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has proven a key hurdle since October 10.

ADA/USDT daily chart

A rise above the descending channel could see ADA test the $0.51 level, but it has to clear the 50-day EMA on the way up. On the downside, ADA could find support at $0.34.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level and testing its moving average line. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is attempting to recover from oversold conditions.

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

XRP rebounds amid ETF inflows and declining retail demand demand

XRP rebounds as bulls target a short-term breakout above $2.00 on Friday. XRP ETFs record the highest inflow since December 8, signaling growing institutional appetite.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

World Liberty Financial recovers as community votes to unlock treasury funds for USD1 adoption

World Liberty Financial recovers over 3% on Friday, holding ground at a key support trendline. Community begins voting to unlock roughly 5% WLFI treasury funds to incentivize USD1 stablecoin adoption.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid bearish market conditions

Bitcoin (BTC) is edging higher, trading above $88,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are following in BTC's footsteps, experiencing relief rebounds following a volatile week.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.