- Bitcoin finds support around the 200-day EMA at $60,000; a firm close below would suggest a decline ahead.
- Ethereum price is nearing its crucial resistance barrier at $2,461; rejection from this level suggests a decline ahead.
- Ripple price consolidates between $0.506 and $0.544 key levels, suggesting a phase of uncertainty among traders.
Bitcoin (BTC) is finding support around the key level, and a close below this level could signal a decline. Ethereum (ETH) is approaching a critical resistance barrier; rejection from this level suggests a decline ahead. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stuck in a range, reflecting a period of indecision among traders.
Bitcoin could decline further if it breaks below $60,000
Bitcoin price broke below the $62,059 level on Wednesday and declined over 3% until Thursday. At the time of writing, it is retesting and finding support around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $60,024.
Suppose it closes below $60,024, BTC could decline over 4% and retest its September 16 low of $57,493, which roughly coincides with the ascending trendline (drawn by joining multiple lows since August 5).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades below its neutral level of 50, suggesting weak momentum, which could further lower Bitcoin’s price.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, the bearish thesis would be invalidated if BTC breaks and closes above $62,059. This scenario could lead to the BTC price rising and retesting its psychologically important $66,000 level.
Ethereum price approaches its key resistance level
Ethereum price faced rejection from its daily resistance level of $2,461 on Monday and declined 2.85% in the next two days. The daily level roughly coincides with the 50% price retracement level at $2,487 and the 50-day EMA around $2,532, making it a key resistance zone. As of Friday, it trades slightly above $2,413, approaching its daily resistance.
The RSI on the daily chart trades at 45 below its neutral level, indicating weakness and continuing a downward trend.
If the daily resistance level at $2,461 continues to hold as resistance, ETH could decline 10% from its current trading level to retest its September 6 low of $2,155.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, If ETH breaks the $2,461 resistance level and closes above the 50-day EMA at $2,532, it could extend the rise to retest its August 25 high of $2,820.
Ripple price consolidates between $0.506 and $0.544 range
Ripple price broke below its ascending trendline, its 200-day EMA of around $0.553, and its daily support level of $0.544 on October 2. After the breakdown, XRP has been consolidated between $0.506 and $0.544 over a week. As of Friday, it trades at around $0.535, approaching its upper consolidation level at $0.544.
If XRP breaks and closes below the $0.506 level, it could extend the decline by 15% to retest the August 5 low of $0.431.
The RSI indicator on the daily chart also trades below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum and a continuation of the downward trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP breaks above the $0.544 level and closes above the 200-day EMA at $0.553, it could extend the rise by 13% to retest its next daily resistance at $0.626
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC sues Cumberland DRW for acting as an unregistered securities broker, Solana ETFs at risk
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Chicago-based trading firm Cumberland DRW for operating as an unregistered securities dealer. The regulator mentioned several cryptocurrencies in the suit including Solana.
Bitcoin risks worst October in six years following high US inflation data and S&P 500 correlation
Bitcoin and the crypto market trended downward on Thursday as the US Consumer Price Index data for September showed that inflation is rising again, reducing the already slim chances of the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rate by another 50 basis points in November.
Uniswap unveils Layer-2 solution Unichain as part of Optimism Superchain
Uniswap saw double-digit gains on Thursday after unveiling the launch of its DeFi Layer-2 solution, Unichain. Unichain is built to provide seamless cross-chain transactions while scaling the Ethereum blockchain.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could decline to $2,200 amid rising US inflation and exchange reserves
Ethereum and the crypto market saw a second consecutive day of losses after the September US Consumer Price Index data came in stronger than expected. September's inflation fell to 2.4% — but above expectations of 2.3%.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.