Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP weakness persists after massive correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trade in red on Monday after dipping by over 11%, 19% and 13%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies have shed 10%, 17%, and 10.5% in the first month of 2026, highlighting persistent downside pressure. BTC is extending its correction, slipping below $75,000 after posting double-digit weekly losses, while Ethereum trades at $2,270 after hitting a seven-month low. XRP remains under pressure near $1.59, extending its bearish streak with multiple consecutive red weekly candles.

BTC bears aiming for the $70,000 mark

Bitcoin price closed below the lower boundary of the horizontal channel pattern at $85,569 on Thursday and corrected by over 9% through Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC is trading at $74,800.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level at $70,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 20, an extreme oversold condition, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on January 20, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the key psychological level at $80,000.

Ethereum targeting lows not seen since the end of June

Ethereum price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,749 on Friday and declined by over 16% in the next two days. As of Monday, ETH is trading below $2,259.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the June 22 low of $2,111.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart are showing strong bearish strength.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH recovers, it could extend the advance toward the key psychological level at $2,500.

XRP bears are in control of the momentum

XRP price closed below the daily support at $1.83 on Thursday and declined 12% in the next three days. As of Monday, XRP is trading at $1.57.

If XRP continues its downward momentum, it could extend the weekly support at $1.30.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP’s momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are also projecting a bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if XRP recovers, it could extend the advance toward the previously broken daily level at $1.83.