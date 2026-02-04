Why is the crypto market crashing?

Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market are experiencing a heavy downturn on Tuesday amid negative sentiment following the latest tech earnings.

The top crypto briefly declined more than 5% over the past 24 hours, sliding below $73,500 before quickly recovering above $75,000 at the time of publication. Over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has lost more than 23%, eroding about $401 billion in market capitalization.

BTC/USDT daily chart

A similar move is evident in Ethereum (ETH), which briefly traded below $2,200 before reclaiming $2,300. The move has stretched its decline in the past two weeks to about 34%.

The sharp plunge has wiped out $755 million in leveraged positions in the crypto market over the past 24 hours, with $551 million in long liquidations.

Stocks trade lower amid signs of rising correlation with cryptocurrencies

Alongside crypto, stocks are bleeding, with the S&P 500 dropping about 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.4%. The decline comes as investors digested several tech-based earnings, with software stocks falling as precious metals posted notable gains.

The similar moves in crypto and stocks align with earlier estimates from trading firm Wintermute , which found that Bitcoin behaves more like the Nasdaq during market downturns.

Meanwhile Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicts that crypto could rebound soon as it's nearing the end of a winter season that dates back to January 2025.