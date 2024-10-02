Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin dips below $61,000 amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran

Bitcoin price falls below its key support level of $62,000, signaling weakness in bullish momentum.

Ethereum price closes below its daily support level at $2,461, suggesting a decline ahead.

Ripple price retests its 50-day EMA at $0.578; a firm close below would suggest a decline ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have closed below their key support levels, signaling a potential decline ahead, while Ripple (XRP) is retesting its crucial support level, with a break below likely indicating further downside.

Bitcoin shows signs of weakness as it closes below $62,000 support level

Bitcoin price was rejected from its psychologically important $66,000 level on Saturday and declined more than 7% over the next three days, closing below its support level of $62,000. As of Wednesday, it is recovering slightly, trading around $61,800.

If Bitcoin declines further and closes below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $59,895, it could extend its decline to retest its September 17 low of $57,610.

The daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this decline in Bitcoin’s price. It trades at 49, below its neutral level of 50, indicating a weakening in bullish momentum. If the RSI continues to stay below 50, selling pressure will be reflected on the indicator.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, If BTC rises, closing above the $62,000 level, it could resume the rally to retest its next resistance at $66,000.

Ethereum is set for a downturn as it closes below its key support level

Ethereum price broke below its 50-day EMA at $2,591 and closed below its daily support level of $2,461 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it hovers around $2,484.

If the $2,461 level acts as resistance, ETH could continue its decline to retest its September 6 low of $2,155.

The RSI on the daily chart supports Ethereum’s decline. It trades at 46, below its neutral level of 50, suggesting bearish momentum and a further decline in ETH is on the cards.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH's daily candlestick breaks above the $2,461 level and closes above its 50-day EMA at $2,591, the rally would see a revival to retest its August 24 high of $2,820.

Ripple price is poised for a decline if it closes below its 50-day EMA

Ripple price was rejected by the $0.657 level on Sunday and declined by 7.35% over the next two days, closing below its daily support level at $0.626. On Wednesday, it trades slightly higher at $0.601 after finding support around its 50-day EMA at $0.578 on Tuesday.

If XRP closes below the 50-day EMA at $0.578, it could continue its decline to retest its next daily support at $0.544.

The RSI on the daily chart has declined and is trading at 54, suggesting a slowdown of bullish momentum. However, If it continues to decline and closes below its neutral level of 50, it would indicate a rise in selling pressure and a further fall in Ripple’s price.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP rises and closes above the $0.626 resistance level, it could extend its rise to retest its July 31 high of $0.657.