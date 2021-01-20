Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market pauses before a new leg up

- The top 3 defi projects have taken a pause after significant gains of over 30% in the past week.
- The cryptocurrency market is poised to resume its bullish momentum any time now.
Synthetix is currently trading at $15.7, down around 1.5% in the past 24 hours but up 2% overall in the past week. Aave has been under consolidation after a 31% rally and Uniswap continues to lead as the digital asset is up more than 37% in the past seven days.
Synthetix price could be poised for another pullback
On the 1-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal for SNX and the digital asset has just lost the 50-SMA, 100-SMA, and the 200-SMA. Validation of the signal could push Syntethix price below $15.
SNX/USD 1-hour chart
However, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a robust support area located between $14.3 and $14.8. If the bulls can defend this point, they can quickly drive SNX price above $16 as the resistance ahead is extremely weak.
Aave price faces short-term sell pressure
On the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal which has been accurate in the past. There is already some bearish price continuation and it seems that the next support level is located at $163, which is the 12-EMA.
AAVE/USD daily chart
The IOMAP chart also indicates that the area between $160 and $165 is a strong support range; however, it also shows more support between $177 and $182. A breakdown below $177 would push Aave down to $163.
AAVE IOMAP
The model only shows one crucial resistance area between $191 and $192. A breakout above this point would drive Aave price towards the last high of $210 and potentially even higher.
AAVE Holders Distribution
Despite Aave price increasing by 200% in the past month, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins ($19,000,000 and $190,000,000) has increased by five since January 11, 2021. This indicates that large holders believe Aave is bound to rise even higher.
Uniswap price faces mixed signals, but whales continue to accumulate
On the daily chart, Uniswap price has managed to defend the 12-EMA at $7.5 and bulls bought the dip after the digital asset dropped from a high of $8.89 to a low of $7.65, pushing the digital asset back above $8.6.
UNI/USD daily chart
The number of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 coins ($8,600,000 and $86,000,000) has increased by five since December 31, 2020 which shows large holders continue to accumulate the digital asset despite the price rise.
UNI Holders Distribution
However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ candlestick on the daily chart which is normally followed by a sell signal. Confirmation of the call would push Uniswap down again.
UNI IOMAP chart
The IOMAP chart shows practically no support on the way down below $8.6 when compared to the resistance above. The bearish potential price target would be $7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market pauses before a new leg up
Synthetix is currently trading at $15.7, down around 1.5% in the past 24 hours but up 2% overall in the past week. Aave has been under consolidation after a 31% rally and Uniswap continues to lead as the digital asset is up more than 37% in the past seven days.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA defends critical support level and reignites run to $2
Cardano had a significant breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart that had a price target of $2. As we discussed in our previous analysis, ADA still needs to climb above $0.38 for the bulls to be in full control.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar has a bearish fakeout and recovers immediately
After a significant rally to $0.411, XLM price has been trading sideways for the past two weeks awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. On January 20, Stellar had a breakdown below a crucial support level, but saw no bearish continuation.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors. On December 29, 2020, XRP price dropped to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.