Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and ETH/USD shows a lack of healthy support levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,194.12
- Current Price: $9,255.30
BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,245, which has the one-hour Previous low, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ethereum
- Open: $238.30
- Current Price: $240.42
ETH/USD also lacks healthy support on the downside, while it has strong resistance at $241.This level has the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ripple
- Open: $.1973
- Current Price: $0.199
XRP/USD has a strong resistance stack between $0.1980-$0.1995, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Previous Low, one-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1875, which has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message, however, the attacker only managed to steal around 13 Bitcoins total.
ADA/USD regains ground after sharp sell-off, further recovery is limited
Cardano (ADA) lost over 6.5% of its value on Thursday as the cryptocurrency market moved into red territory. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1228 after a short-lived move to $0.1181.
ETH/USD succumbs to selling pressure and drops to $230 after major Twitter hack involving crypto
Ethereum has dropped to $230 after a significant sell-off following the recent Twitter hack. The attacker targeted all major cryptocurrency exchanges followed by prominent figures...
XTZ/USD recovers from a sudden drop below $3
Tezos is still trading inside a massive daily uptrend and is not facing a lot of resistance until $4. The current daily candlestick is a bullish one, especially if the buyers can hold Tezos price above $3.24.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.