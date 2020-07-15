Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and ETH/USD shows a lack of healthy support levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,194.12

$9,194.12 Current Price: $9,255.30

BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,245, which has the one-hour Previous low, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $238.30

$238.30 Current Price: $240.42

ETH/USD also lacks healthy support on the downside, while it has strong resistance at $241.This level has the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $.1973

$.1973 Current Price: $0.199

XRP/USD has a strong resistance stack between $0.1980-$0.1995, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Previous Low, one-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1875, which has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

