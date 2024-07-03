- Altcoins are in the opportunity zone per Santiment’s on-chain metrics.
- Altcoin market capitalization has climbed over 75% in the last twelve months, according to TradingView charts.
- Analysts predict capital rotation from Bitcoin to altcoins will likely be soon, per historical trends.
On-chain data from Santiment shows that altcoins are currently in the opportunity zone, or generating buy signals. The top three altcoins in the buy zone are Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chromia (CHR), and Highstreet (HIGH), per Santiment.
Bitcoin profits will likely to be rotated into altcoins at this point in the ongoing cycle, historical trends suggest. The altcoin market capitalization, excluding Bitcoin, has added nearly 77% to its value in the past twelve months, according to TradingView charts.
Three reasons why altcoins generate buy signals
-
Altcoin market capitalization is up over 77% in twelve months
Data from TradingView shows that the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin, has climbed from $551.9 billion on July 3, 2023, to over $1 trillion on July 3, 2024. Over 77% increase in market capitalization shows the rise in demand for altcoins, their rising dominance against Bitcoin, and interest generated among traders.
A steady increase in altcoin market cap is expected by analysts on X, as historical trends that suggest capital rotation from Bitcoin to alts every cycle.
Crypto market capitalization, excluding Bitcoin
Analyst behind the X handle @CryptoYoddha shares the altcoin market cycle and the “rotation” in a chart:
Altcoin Dominance chart by CryptoYoddha
-
Likely profitable entry for BAT, CHR, HIGH opens
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment compares the mid-term average returns of each wallet across nearly all altcoins, and notes that traders are well “under-water” or sitting on unrealized losses.
The Santiment Mean Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric is typically used to identify local tops and bottoms. The model shows viable entry points for the three altcoins: BAT, CHR, and HIGH.
MVRV for assets in the buy zone per Santiment data
-
Altcoins in the accumulation phase
The analyst behind the X handle @el_crypto_prof notes that if crypto continues to copy previous cycles, then altcoins have completed only wave 1. Altcoins are in the re-accumulation phase, which is likely to be followed by wave 2.
The analyst likely refers to the Elliott Wave Theory, which identifies impulse waves that set up patterns and corrective waves.
#Altcoins— ⓗ (@el_crypto_prof) July 2, 2024
If crypto continues to copy the previous cycles, then we have only seen wave 1 so far.
Now in re-accumulation.
Then wave 2.
Remember:
90% of the profits usually happen in the last 10% of the cycle, when euphoria is at max level.
We haven't seen that yet imo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Celebrity meme coins controversy continues amid Pump.fun revenue dominance
Pump.fun outperformed the Ethereum blockchain on Tuesday after raking in $1.99 million. Following this achievement, a meme coin based on actress Sydney Sweeney was the subject of controversy after its developers dumped their bags on investors.
PEPE's on-chain metrics indicate potential rally after weeks of silence
PEPE has struggled to see any significant price move after reaching an all-time high in May. Increased adoption rate and low MVRV ratio indicate a bullish run may be on the horizon. A single PEPE outflow from Binance worth $14.7 million gives credence to signs of bullish expectation.
Ethereum has failed to overcome key resistance despite bullish sentiment surrounding ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) is down more than 1.4% on Tuesday following another ETH sale from the Ethereum Foundation. Meanwhile, crypto exchange Gemini's recent report reveals that ETH ETF could see about $5 billion in net inflows within six months of launch.
Crypto community blasts Polkadot following report of treasury spending
Polkadot reports $87 million of treasury spending during H1. Crypto community members expressed harsh feelings toward the DOT team's high spending. DOT is up more than 2% in the past 24 hours but risks correction following the report.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.