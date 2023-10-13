- Silo Finance which is deployed on both Ethereum and Arbitrum, has attained a TVL of $143 million.
- In comparison, MakerDAO, Curve Finance and Convex Finance noted a decline of 16% to 23% in the past month.
- In the same duration, the native token of the platform SILO also shot up by 102%, according to Nansen.
Ethereum, being the home of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), hosts a bunch of protocols on the network. However, given the tense market conditions, very rarely does a protocol manage to grow as quickly as Silo Finance did over the past month.
Ethereum dApp makes a splash
Ethereum-based Silo Finance, a lending market protocol that has also been deployed on Arbitrum, has noted an increase of 94% in the total value locked on the platform. On-chain insights platform Nansen noted that the reason behind this rise is the fact that they enabled crvUSD to be the universally accepted collateral across all their markets.
Consequently, the protocol gained the investors’ attention, which translated to the TVL of the application rising from $70 million at the end of September to $143 million at the time of writing.
Silo Finance TVL
To put this growth into perspective, in the same duration, some of the topmost DeFi protocols, such as MakerDAO, Curve Finance, and Convex Finance, among others, have lost the total value locked on them. This decline ranges from around 16% to 23% in the span of four weeks.
Silo price jumps around 100%
Along with the total value locked on the platform, the trading price of the native token of Silo Finance also grew in the last month and a half. Trading at $0.048 at the time of writing, SILO could see hovering around $0.025 towards the end of September. Since then, the altcoin has shot up by 92%.
Given Silo was trading around $0.029 at the beginning of the year, the overall growth in the altcoin’s price year to date happens to be above 90%, akin to the increase in the last 45 days.
SILO’s trading price is still 56% below the peak of the altcoin’s performance this year. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency hit a high of $0.1096 towards the end of April and has been on a downward trend since then until the end of September.
SILO trading price
From here on, Silo price might see some correction as the overheated market would need to cool down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Turn off Solana and win $400,000 - Solana Foundation executive announces offer
Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but as with every blockchain in the crypto market, the network does not come without its fair share of issues. While many who get hacked or exploited deal with the issues after the fact, Solana intends to get a step ahead by making a very lucrative offer to white hat hackers.
Grayscale vs. SEC deadline: Commission faces a midnight Friday deadline to challenge August 29 loss
Grayscale Investments secured a resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late August. The lawsuit started in October after the firm approached the D.C. Circuit Court pushing to have its Bitcoin Trust converted to an Exchange-traded fund.
Loom Network price hits strong weekly resistance after 32% surge as LOOM ranks high on Korea’s Upbit
Loom Network token is highly bullish, passing as a rather lucrative investment for scalping traders, buying and selling the asset within a short period to make small profits.
Voyager founder charged by CFTC for fraud and by FTC for misleading investors that lost $1 billion
Voyager was among the first crypto companies to collapse and file for bankruptcy in 2022. While the platform has been making efforts to return its customers' assets since then, it looks like the regulatory bodies are not willing to be patient.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.