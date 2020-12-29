Theta price remains extremely volatile while technicals suggest a sell-off towards $1 is nearby

- Theta price jumped 90% since December 22 and has been really volatile for the past four days.
- There is one critical indicator that suggests the digital asset is poised for a significant correction.
Theta was trading at $0.92 on December 22 before a massive rally towards $1.74 in just one week, climbing by almost 90%. Theta has been under consolidation ever since and is potentially forming a bull flag on the daily chart.
Theta price at risk of falling to $1 if this signal is confirmed
On the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ candle which is usually followed by a strong sell signal. The most significant support level could be the 26-EMA located at $1, which is the bearish price target.
THETA/USD daily chart
On the 4-hour chart, Theta has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern which seems to be favoring the bears currently. A breakdown below the lower support trendline at $1.38 can quickly drive Theta price down to $1, which also coincides with the 100-SMA and the 26-EMA on the daily chart, giving more credence to this price target.
THETA/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the bulls can step up and defend the $1.38 support point, Theta can quickly jump towards $1.5. A breakout above this point would drive the digital asset’s price towards a high of $1.9.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
