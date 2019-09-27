Theories behind Bitcoin's 20% collapse since the begining of the week

- Bitcoin has lost over 20% of its value since Monday, September 23.
- Bakkt launch and crypto whales are among the usual suspects.
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $8,000, nearly $2,000 cheaper than at the beginning of the week. The first digital asset has lost over 20% of its value in just five days and dragged the whole cryptocurrency market lower. At the time of writing, the total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation is registered at $213 billion, drastically lower from $260 billion on Monday, September 23.
While the true drivers behind the sell-off are hard to identify, the crypto community has been actively discussing various theories, starting from “buy the rumor, sell the fact” to price manipulations ahead of futures settlement.
However, the two main theories revolve around Bakkt that saw a disappointingly slow start. The ICE-backed trading platform that offers first-ever Bitcoin futures with physical delivery was launched on Monday, but it failed to attract many investors so far. The trading volumes on the platform remain low as compared to CME’s bitcoin futures.
Another idea is wrapped around insider trading and price manipulations by whales that may create a selling situation to buy on dip later. This theory is supported by Whale Alerts data that reflects large USDT and XRP transactions.
Despite strong sell-off, hardcore cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe that the coin will recover soon and retest new all-time highs. It remains to be seen, whether their forecasts are realistic. Anywhay, Bitcoin is still 120% since the beginning of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Theories behind Bitcoin's 20% collapse since the begining of the week
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $8,000, nearly $2,000 cheaper than at the beginning of the week. The first digital asset has lost over 20% of its value in just five days and dragged the whole cryptocurrency market lower.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD calms down in a tight range after sharp sell-off
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing nearly 24 of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0584, off the recent low touched at $0.537.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.