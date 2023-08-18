The “Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold” marks 2023 low as Litecoin price slides by 12% owing to BTC crash

Share:

Litecoin price is trading at $65 after suffering a bearish week, with most of the impact felt in the past 24 hours.

As Bitcoin price crashed to $26,000 on August 17, LTC dipped too, resulting in over $17 million worth of long liquidations in a day.

The altcoin has already been facing a lack of participation from investors, which could intensify if LTC falls to December 2022 lows.

Litecoin price is witnessing an unfavorable month treading lower with every passing day. The altcoin is famous for being secondary to Bitcoin, but it seems like that label is doing more damage to the cryptocurrency than good.

Litecoin price marks new YTD lows

Litecoin price is trading at $65 at the time of writing; however, during the intra-day trading hours, the altcoin almost fell to $60 before bouncing back. LTC is observing year-to-date lows with this decline and is even close to hitting December 2022 lows. The reason behind this is LTC’s association with Bitcoin.

LTC/USD 1-day chart

Known as the “Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold,” LTC follows the biggest cryptocurrency’s cues religiously, no matter what goes on in its own ecosystem. This affiliation is currently impacting Litecoin price negatively as Bitcoin crashed earlier in the day due to Elon Musk’s SpaceX selling all its BTC, resulting in FUD (Fear, Uncertainity, Doubt).

With Bitcoin price at $26,000, Litecoin price is also suffering, and the impact can be seen on not just the investors but traders as well. Following the crash, the crypto market observed over $850 million worth of long liquidations, and LTC traders also registered over $17 million in similar liquidations. These are the most long liquidations witnessed by LTC traders in over three months.

Litecoin long liquidations

These liquidations and the speculation of further decline could result in Litecoin price slipping further on the charts and even falling through the December 2022 lows of $63, acting as the critical support line at the moment.

As is, LTC has been suffering due to the lack of participation from investors for a while now. Presently, some 263k addresses are actively conducting transactions on the network. However, Litecoin has seen lower participation this month as the seven-day average places this week’s figure at a three-month low.

Litecoin active addresses

Put simply, going forward, higher participation from Litecoin investors is crucial to the altcoin’s recovery. If that happens, Litecoin price could bounce back above $69, which would support a recovery to $77 and beyond.