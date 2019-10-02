- Longfin and its former Indian CEO are accused of generating fake documents that recorded over $66 million in “sham revenue.”
- Longfin CEO has been ordered to pay $6.8m to settle charges.
As per Finance Magnates, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a new fraud charge against Longfin Corp and its CEO relating to accounting fraud and unregistered ICO. Longfin Corp has been ordered to pay $6.8 million to settle charges. The US regulators accused Longfin of selling more than $33 million of stock in unregistered transactions. Longfin and its CEO, Venkata Meenavalli, were also charged with generating fake documents that recorded “sham revenue” of more than $66 million.
The now-defunct cryptocurrency company was not involved in any revenue-producing transactions. The multimillion-dollar accounting fraud enabled Longfin to report 90 percent of its 2017 revenue as commodities transactions. However, that was mere “round-trip events” between the company and entities it controlled.
Longfin had also obtained Longfin secured SEC’s Regulation A+ crowdfunding exemption to go public on the Nasdaq exchange. The company’s shares increased 13-fold over a few days making the company worth more than $3 billion. Longfin declared that it is managed and operated in the U.S while seeking Regulation A+ exemption. However, SEC reported that the company’s operations, assets, and management remained offshore.
The SEC also claims that Longfin wrongfully fast-tracked Nasdaq's IPO process by giving away 400,000 free shares to insiders and affiliates. They did so without obtaining payment for the shares.
Based in New York, Longfin had offices in New Jersey. In June 2019, the company was ordered with three associates to pay over $26 million in disgorgement and penalties. The SEC won a court order of $284,139 and $28,416 in fines against Longfin and Meenavalli, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: $8,500 remains a barrier for the bulls
Bitcoin is on course of charting its third bullish day in a row. The price continues to consolidate in a flag formation, getting primed for a potential breakout. The hourly breakdown of Tuesday shows us that the bulls had found consistent resistance at the $8,450 line.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD falls below the $180-level and struggles to stay above $175
Bears have taken control of the ETH/USD market for the second day in a row. ETH/USD is currently priced at $176.10. Yesterday, ETH/USD had a heavily bearish day where it fell from $181.70 to $176.35, dropping ...
Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bears take control for the second day in a row
The daily chart is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bears have taken control of the market for the second day in a row.
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD lock-step recovery sluggish under $240
Bitcoin Cash is still suppressed under the short-term trendline resistance. The negative correction experienced last week saw Bitcoin Cash test the primary support level at $200.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.