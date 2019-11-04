Bitcoin (BTC) stays above $9,000, retreats from the recent high.

Altcoins are mostly bearish during early Asian hours.

The cryptocurrency market is mostly bearish on Monday as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing losses during early Asian hours. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $246 billion; an average daily trading volume is registered at $70 billion; Bitcoin's market share has stabilized at 67.4%.

Bitcoin price analysis: Stays in the range above the 200-day SMA

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD hit at $9,393 on November 2, but the bullish momentum faded away on approach to a strong resistance level located at $9,400. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,134, down 1.3% on a day-to-day basis. The coin is dangerously close to SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily located on approach to $9,100. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,700 (a confluence of SMA50 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart).



Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.7 billion, has lost 1.5% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $180.65, off the recent high of $182.04 touched during early Asian hours. Looking technically, ETH/USD needs to stay above $180.00 to retain bullish bias in the long run.

Ripple’s XRP is glued to the critical support at $0.2900. The third digital coin with the current market value of $12.9 has lost about 1% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2905, off the intraday low of $0.2890.

