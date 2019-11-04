- Bitcoin (BTC) stays above $9,000, retreats from the recent high.
- Altcoins are mostly bearish during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market is mostly bearish on Monday as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing losses during early Asian hours. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $246 billion; an average daily trading volume is registered at $70 billion; Bitcoin's market share has stabilized at 67.4%.
Read also: Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptocurrencies post modest losses on Sunday
Bitcoin price analysis: Stays in the range above the 200-day SMA
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD hit at $9,393 on November 2, but the bullish momentum faded away on approach to a strong resistance level located at $9,400. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,134, down 1.3% on a day-to-day basis. The coin is dangerously close to SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily located on approach to $9,100. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,700 (a confluence of SMA50 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart).
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.7 billion, has lost 1.5% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $180.65, off the recent high of $182.04 touched during early Asian hours. Looking technically, ETH/USD needs to stay above $180.00 to retain bullish bias in the long run.
Read also: Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation, bulls and bears shut each other out
Ripple’s XRP is glued to the critical support at $0.2900. The third digital coin with the current market value of $12.9 has lost about 1% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2905, off the intraday low of $0.2890.
Read also: SBI Holdings to use Ripple’s XRP and broaden its network coverage
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Stays in the range above the 200-day SMA
Cryptocurrencies have remained relatively unchanged from the price exchanged on Friday last week. The king of cryptos, Bitcoin led the market over the weekend session in extended consolidation. BTC stays above $9,000.
NEO is the bull among the bears’ sloth: NEO/USD resurfaces above $11
NEO is among the selected few digital assets in the green at the end of the Asian session on Friday. In the last couple of weeks, NEO has come out as a strong contender in the market.
Crypto Markets Digest Last Week’s Massive Gain
Seven days ago, on Friday, Oct. 25, Bitcoin surged nearly 40% in less than 24 hours, triggered in part by pro-blockchain announcements in Beijing. We haven’t seen burst of acceleration of that magnitude since the early days of 2010 and 2011.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD range-bound and lethargic
Ripple price action is lethargic, mundane and almost non-existent. Trading over the weekend session failed to break above the immediate $0.30 resistance. At the same time, the bulls were keen on defending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.