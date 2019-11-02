Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation, bulls and bears shut each other out

Daily ETH/USD chart shows decreasing bullish momentum.

The four-hour chart has crept above SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart has been consolidating in a flag formation over the last three days and is currently trading for $183.85. The market has found immediate support at the SMA 50 curve, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour ETH/USD chart has had three bullish sessions in a row wherein the price went up from $180 to $183.85. The last three sessions also took the price above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The four-hour price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions in a row.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has found support at the upward trending line. The SMA 20 curve has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 56.25. The 20-day Bollinger Band has widened, indicating increasing price volatility.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 183.85 Today Daily Change 0.37 Today Daily Change % 0.20 Today daily open 183.48 Trends Daily SMA20 177.7 Daily SMA50 183.36 Daily SMA100 190.8 Daily SMA200 213.22 Levels Previous Daily High 185 Previous Daily Low 177.54 Previous Weekly High 193.29 Previous Weekly Low 177.01 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 182.15 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 180.39 Daily Pivot Point S1 179.01 Daily Pivot Point S2 174.54 Daily Pivot Point S3 171.55 Daily Pivot Point R1 186.48 Daily Pivot Point R2 189.47 Daily Pivot Point R3 193.94



