The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin consolidates losses, altcoins explore the red territory

- Bitcoin is hovering at $9,700 with a short-term bearish bias.
- Altcoins are range-bound with a bearish bias.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture ahead of the US opening. Bitcoin and major altcoins attempted to recover from the recent lows during early Asian hours; however, the upside momentum failed to gain traction and left the coins consolidate losses with bearish bias. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation decreased to $255 billion; an average daily trading volume settled at $60 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance edged higher to 68.5%.
What’s going on in the market
EOS announced its first hard fork and implemented a series of major updates; Several exchanges including Binance and Huobi announced the support for the fork. However, the coin failed to react to the positive news
EOS in retread after the first hard fork implemented on the network
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $9,700. The first digital coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $21.3 billion has stayed under pressure. The coin has lost nearly 6% in recent 24 hours and slipped below $200.00 to trade at $196.00 by press time. ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $194.60.
Ripple's XRP settled below $0.2700, close to the intraday low registered at $0.2637. The third largest coin with the market value of $11.5 billion has lost 2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
